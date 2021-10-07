Microsoft offers official method to install Windows 11 on incompatible PCs

Would Microsoft secretly want Windows 11 to be installable on officially incompatible machines? The question arises after the American giant has published on its support pages a real tutorial to bypass the installation limitations of Windows 11.

A rather surprising turnaround when Microsoft added a warning message to the Windows 11 conditions of use aimed at discouraging the more daring.

The method unveiled by Microsoft eliminates the need to verify the presence of the TPM 2.0 module and to verify the compatibility of the PC processor. Please note, however, that the procedure only works on machines equipped with a minimum TPM 1.2 module.

Concretely, it consists in adding a value in the registry of the system so that the installation program no longer checks for the presence of TPM 2.0. Then just boot the PC using a bootable Windows 11 installer USB drive or start the update by opening the ISO disk image and running the file. Setup.





Keep in mind, however, that handling is at your own risk. Changing Windows registry values ​​can, when not done correctly, lead to making Windows 10 completely inoperable, requiring you to completely reinstall the OS if you change your mind and no longer wish to upgrade. Windows 11.

In addition, the warning message displayed in the conditions of use of Windows 11 at the time of installation allows Microsoft to cover itself in the event of a problem.

Note also that the migration to Windows 11 from Windows 10 on an officially incompatible machine will not allow you to benefit from future updates of the operating system, thus making your PC potentially vulnerable to possible security vulnerabilities that will not be corrected.

Source: Bleeping Computer