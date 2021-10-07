Migrants illegally returned to the borders of Greece and Croatia

Migrants returned with batons to the borders of Greece and Croatia. These are the images unveiled, Wednesday, October 6, by an investigation of several media, including the German magazine Spiegel and the French daily Release.

Investigations carried out over eight months by journalists from seven countries and eight different media have concluded “System” led by “Special units” police, mostly concealing their identity by wearing uniforms without insignia and balaclavas covering their faces, writes the Spiegel.

“They operate for the most part in secret – and are paid by European citizens”, explains the magazine in the survey put online Wednesday evening, also fruit of a collaboration with the German public television ARD, Croatian and Serbian media and the Dutch investigative platform Ligthouse Reports.

According to Spiegel, video recordings of eleven refoulements in Croatia show how men beat refugees before returning them to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Bosnia, an inhuman migratory route

“An established strategy”

Six Croatian officials confirmed to the German magazine, after examining the footage, that they were members of a special police unit. Internally, the pushback operation has been dubbed “Operation Corridor” by Croatian officials.

Based on other video analysis and testimonies, investigation claims that in the Aegean Sea, special units of the Greek Coast Guard are tasked with intercepting asylum seekers and releasing them into orange life rafts , partly purchased with European Union (EU) money.





Neither the Greek government, which has disputed previous accusations of refoulements, nor that of Croatia responded to journalists’ questions. “Far from being a culpable drift of a few agents, these ‘pushbacks’ constitute an established strategy on the part of States whose police forces are financially supported by the EU”, writing Release.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Several European countries prioritize security over solidarity with refugees

“In Greece, Romania or Croatia, the testimonies of asylum seekers are pouring in, collected by associations, lawyers or journalists”, describing these practices, according to the French daily.

The survey made it possible to obtain “Visual evidence” using drones, thermal cameras or remote-triggered hunting cameras.

Amnesty International reacted to these allegations on Wednesday, judging “Alarming that the European Commission continues to turn a blind eye to the blatant violation of EU law and even continues to fund police and border operations in some of these countries”.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Behind the barbed wire of the administrative detention center in Mayotte, a machine to deport migrants