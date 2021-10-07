Minecraft: A single player reproduces a mythical location in The Lord of the Rings

Rivendell Valley is one of the most important stages in Tolkien’s tales, be it The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings. A Minecraft player decided to reproduce it, alone.

The Rivendell valley and the elven city of the same name are among the greatest successes of the Peter Jackson film adaptation. During the shootings, Peter Jackson had used a miniature model, but in Minecraft, we see things in a big way!

That is why 1nsinuating, the Reddit user behind this reproduction, put no less than four weeks of work, solo, on the project. Of course, he didn’t put every block by hand. On the Reddit forum dedicated to creation, he specifies that he used the tools WorldEdit and VoxelSniper. The structure of the buildings, on the other hand, was indeed made by hand.. The clouds seen in the photo were added in post-production to the image, by the rendering artist iAleM (who is also a creator of Minecraft constructions).





Collective member Sapphire Studios, which places orders and offers content on the Minecraft Marketplace, 1nsinuating is not at its first attempt. He regularly publishes his constructions the most impressive on Twitter and Reddit.

Its cards are also available for download for a fee, by contacting 1nsinuating in private message. He also places orders, via his Discord account.