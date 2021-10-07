Montpellier influencer ZeratoR pockets more than a million on Twitch: “I’m not at all ashamed”

The Montpellier influencer ZeratoR – well known to video game enthusiasts and organizer of the charitable Z Event marathon – reacted this Wednesday, October 6 to the huge data leak from the Twitch platform.

Don’t count on him to keep a low profile and “let it go because the internet will have forgotten in three days”. The Montpellier influencer ZeratoR – well known to video game enthusiasts and organizer of the charitable Z Event marathon – reacted this Wednesday, October 6 to the huge data leak from the Twitch platform. A hack that made public the source code of the platform, the tools used to secure it, the projects under development, and the sums paid to content creators. In one of the documents unveiled, the Montpellier resident appears in 44th position of the best paid influencers by Twitch, with € 1,440,221 pocketed.

I have rarely received so many references and messages because we know that money fascinates in France, especially when it comes to a rather vague area than that of creators on the internet. Just look at the debate everyone had when Twitch changed their rules. THREAD: https://t.co/67Qo9RX2lf – ZeratoR (@ZeratoR) October 6, 2021

Yes the figures in the table are true. But beware, it’s a turnover and not a profit



“We know that money fascinates in France, especially when it comes to a rather vague field like that of creators on the internet”, indicated ZeratoR, Adrien Nougaret of his real name, pleading in passing for more transparency. “Yes the figures in the table are true. But beware, this is a turnover and not a profit. Which means that this money is not in the creator’s bank account. I should not have I’m ashamed of that number. I have dedicated the last 10 years of my life to streaming and I have always had only one goal: To achieve what pleases me while making a living. is possible. “

The Montpellier resident explains in particular that his income is much higher when he adds the sums earned through sponsorship contracts or merchandising, but that he reinvests a large part of it in the operation of his company ZT Production. “When you support my channel (on Twitch, Editor’s note), you support my events, my ideas, my studio, my graphic designers, my editors …”.

Tax havens: ZeratoR pinpoints influencers

ZeratoR also puts its feet in the dish on the question of the tax residency of influencers, some of whom have chosen exile to Malta. “Know that I am a French tax resident unlike some streamers who are starting to earn too much for their taste to live here and escape to tax havens. I love my country, my family, my friends, my city and everything. that I built here to move elsewhere. “