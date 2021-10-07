NASA to send spacecraft to crash into asteroid in an attempt to change course

NASA is about to launch a spacecraft it wants to crush against an asteroid to test planetary defense. The American agency has announced that the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission, the first of its kind, is due to be launched on November 23. The craft will be mounted aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will take off from the Vandenberg space base in California.

Scientists are testing if they can use the collision to alter Dimorphos’ orbit. It is a 160-meter-long lunar asteroid, located millions of kilometers from Earth. It is slightly smaller than the Washington Monument. Dimorphos orbit a larger asteroid called Didymos, which is nearly 800 meters long.

Also read – Whoever played Captain Kirk in Star Trek will really go to space

The two asteroids are expected to approach approximately 6.8 million kilometers from Earth in September 2022, and the DART mission spacecraft is expected to reach – and crash into – Dimorphos at around the same time. The impact of the device, which will travel at a speed of approximately 23,800 kilometers per hour, is expected to reduce Dimorphos’ speed by approximately 1%. It may not seem like much, but it is enough to alter the orbit of the small asteroid, which scientists hope to observe from telescopes on Earth.

The goal of DART is planetary defense

The ultimate goal of DART is to gain insight into how space organizations can defend Earth from deadly asteroids that will rush towards us in the future.

“The Earth is hit by asteroids and pieces of rock all the time. Almost every year we are hit by table-sized objects,” Andy Rivkin said in a video released in 2018. The latter is the Co-Principal Investigator of the DART Mission at the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University.





Andy Rivkin detailed that objects like Dimorphos and Didymos strike Earth every few thousand years and are large enough to cause significant damage “on a regional scale.” A piece of space ice about 5 kilometers wide passed within 100 million kilometers of the planet in July. And in 2019, a 130-meter-wide “city-killer” asteroid, which scientists had no idea until several days before it passed, fell within 72 million kilometers of Earth.

For comparison, the asteroid that ended dinosaurs 65 million years ago was 10 kilometers wide.

Read also – Here is the best photo of Mercury taken in six years by the BepiColombo probe

The DART mission, developed and led for NASA by the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, uses an “inexpensive” spacecraft that will be fitted with two solar panels, giving it an overall length of 8.5 meters, according to the project website.

The spacecraft is equipped with a camera that will guide it to Dimorphos and an Italian-made cubic satellite that will detach from the spacecraft before impact and take photos of the collision.

A few years after the impact of DART, the European Space Agency said its own mission dubbed Hera will study the effect of the project on Dimorphos and his companion. NASA has already launched missions aimed at hitting asteroids, with the aim of gathering information on space objects. In 2005, she led the Deep Impact mission to strike Comet Tempel 1, which she observed for eight years before losing communication with the spacecraft.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory team did not respond to Insider’s questions.

Original version: Matthew Loh / Insider

Read also – NASA plans up to $ 400 million to build private space stations