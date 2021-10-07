Nations League – Belgium – France: Karim Benzema overtakes Zinédine Zidane in the scorers’ ranking

Author of the first goal of Les Beus on Thursday against Belgium in the semifinals of the Nations League Karim Benzema reached the bar of 32 achievements in the jersey of the France team, overtaking Zinédine Zidane and approaching David Trezeguet. The 33-year-old striker (91 caps) is close to the top 5 of the best scorers in the history of the Blues: Trezeguet, fifth, has 34 goals in the selection, against 31 for “Zizou”.

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

Recalled to everyone’s surprise for the European Championship, the center forward scored two doubles during the competition, against Portugal (2-2) in the group stage then against Switzerland (3-3, 5-4 tab ) in the round of 16, before the elimination of the Blues. He is still a long way from Thierry Henry, record holder with 51 goals, five more than Olivier Giroud, left out by coach Didier Deschamps since the start of the school year.

Nations League – Finals At the break, the Blues are led (2-0) by Belgium

2 HOURS AGO

Another player still in activity, Antoine Griezmann has 41 goals for the French team, as much as Michel Platini, the 3rd best scorer in history.

Ranking of the best scorers in history for the French team

1. Thierry Henry: 51 goals, from 1997 to 2010

2. Olivier Giroud: 46 goals, since 2011

3. Michel Platini: 41 goals, from 1976 to 1986

. Antoine Griezmann: 41 goals since 2014

5. David Trezeguet: 34 goals, from 1998 to 2008

6. Karim Benzema: 32 goals, since 2007

7. Zinédine Zidane: 31 goals, from 1994 to 2006

8. Just Fontaine: 30 goals, from 1953 to 1960

. Jean-Pierre Papin: 30 goals, from 1986 to 1994

10. Youri Djorkaeff: 28 goals, from 1994 to 2002

Nations League – Finals Les Bleus in 3-4-3 with Koundé and the Hernandez brothers 4 HOURS AGO