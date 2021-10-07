Nations League: like an air of revenge … Presentation and probable lines of Belgium-France – Football

This Thursday, the French team will challenge Belgium Turin for the semi-final of the League of Nations. With the rivalry between the two formations in recent years and the desire of the two nations to catch up after the Euro, this match remains a great meeting.

Didier Deschamps can revive his group in this tournament.

The Nations League is not the most prestigious competition, but it is a title. And France and Belgium need to raise a trophy. This Thursday (8:45 p.m. on TF1), the two countries face off against each other in Turin to join Spain in the final.

For the Blues of Didier Deschamps, this is clearly an opportunity to measure up against the best European nations and turn the page of a Euro rat.

A 3-4-3 against the Belgians?

With this Final 4 of the League of Nations, the Blues can leave on a positive dynamic. But Deschamps held to calm the game on the importance of this tournament. More important after the failure of the Euro? No, honestly no. I consider this Final 4 to be an enchanting parenthesis. There are two prestigious matches, with a title at stake. It is not unpleasant since it is the first time that I have started a tournament as a dj in the semi-finals., estimated DD at a press conference.

On this poster, the tricolor selector will have his entire group. But when announcing his list, the former coach of Olympique de Marseille had all the same to deplore the absence of N’Golo Kant, positive for Covid-19. With this very important package, Deschamps will visibly maintain the 3-4-3 used against Finland (2-0) last September during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Red Devils have not forgotten …





For Belgium, defying France is not a trivial event. Since the 2018 World Cup and this semi-final lost to the Blues (0-1), there is a rivalry between the two countries. Facing the Blues is a great opportunity. You are going to have the best team of its generation against another team with a formidable generation. Add that to the context of the last semi-final of the World Cup which was a very close encounter … It is an exciting and beneficial rivalry for football, judged Belgian selector Roberto Martinez for Eurosport.

Precisely, for this generation of the Red Devils, this tournament can also make it possible to (finally) win a title. Without having the value of a World Cup or a Euro, the League of Nations can cause a click in this group, in particular in the perspective of the world tournament in Qatar in 2022. Suffice to say that the Belgians will have a big motivation …

The probable composition of the two teams:

Belgium : Courtois – Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen – Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco – De Bruyne, Lukaku, E. Hazard (c).

France : Lloris (c) – Kound, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez – Griezmann, Benzema, Mbapp.

What do you think of this Belgium-France meeting? Your prognosis? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …