networks ignite for the return of “seum” among Belgians

As during the 2018 World Cup, the France team beat Belgium (3-2) this Thursday in the semifinals of the League of Nations. Given the staggering and hard-to-digest scenario for the Belgians who led 2-0 at the break, the “seum” quickly reappeared on social networks.

They hoped to take their revenge. And to erase a little the defeat in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup against the France team. A bit bad losers, the Red Devils, Thibaut Courtois in the lead, had the seum. An expression that has stuck to their skin since and that they almost transmitted to the Blues this Thursday in the semifinals of the League of Nations. At 2-0 at the break, victory finally stretched out its arms to them. Except that the world champions have character. Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Théo Hernandez overthrew their neighbors, beaten 3-2. Blessed bread for social networks …





>> League of Nations: relive France-Belgium (3-2)

Belgium will try to win the “small” final on Sunday against Italy. A match that does not seem to thrill Thibaut Courtois, at the microphone of RTL Belgium: “Sunday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations is useless. I don’t know why we’re playing this game. “