New easing of confinement in Martinique from 11 oc

It is in a press release, published this Thursday, October 7, 2021, that Stanislas Cazelles, prefect of Martinique announced the gradual reduction of certain health measures from October 11. The certificate will no longer be necessary during the day, however, the curfew is maintained.

Peggy Pinel-Fereol

updated October 7, 2021



Figures from the Regional Health Agency confirm that the health situation is improving in Martinique, even if hospital pressure remains too high.

[#Covid19] Epidemiological update of this Thursday, October 7, 2021

➡ 97 new cases confirmed in 24 hours

➡ 110 hospitalizations

➡ 34 patients in critical care

⚠️ Number of deaths to be interpreted with caution because of delays in registration by hospitals. pic.twitter.com/IjnZ8fGnHa – Prefect of Martinique (@ Prefet972) October 7, 2021

After a first easing, the prefect announced the gradual reduction of certain health measures this Thursday, October 7, 2021 by means of a press release.

Thereby, as of October 11, 2021 :

The daytime travel restrictions (end of the certificate between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.) have been lifted.





the 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. curfew is maintained, as well as “dynamic” ranges.

the health pass is also maintained in the establishments concerned, just like gauges in business units (8m2 / person).

These measures will be reassessed within a fortnight.

This date (Monday, October 11, 2021) also that of the obligation of the health pass for the employees and interveners of the establishments where it is claimed.

The health situation remains worrying. The virus is still actively circulating and vaccination coverage is still low. Respecting barrier gestures and vaccination are important during a period of deconfinement to avoid an epidemic rebound. Stanislas Cazelles, Prefect of Martinique

Recall the confinement began on July 31 and was reinforced on August 10, 2021. Since Wednesday September 22, 2021, shops, restaurants, sports halls and cultural places have been able to reopen their doors, with presentation of the health pass, after several weeks of closure.