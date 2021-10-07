New World: a first player has reached level 60, and reveals his tips to achieve it

Barely a week after the release of New World on PC, a player has already reached level 60, the ultimate level of the game. We will explain in detail how he did so.

New World has been a resounding success since its release on September 28th. As popular as they are overloaded, the game’s servers are a constant topic of conversation as many many players have experienced unusually long queues, despite the solutions put in place. The game ofAmazon Game Studios transports you on the mysterious island of Aeternum after your ship wreaks havoc in this unknown land.

Once you arrive on the island, the objective of the game is quite simple: complete missions and challenges to level up and gain XP and reach level 60, synonymous with the end of progression in New World. A Danish streamer by the name of Larsen seems to have achieved the impossible by reaching this symbolic mark in just one week on the MMO. In a video, he explained his technique and we detail it below :

Streamer Larsen therefore achieved the impossible by reaching level 60, in just 59 hours of play., since October 1. Having played the alpha and the various beta of the game, he was able to perfect his technique even before the official release of New World. Once his feat has been achieved, he quickly shared his strategy with his viewers.

In a few words, he focused on city projects and crafting trades. In his video, Larsen explains having first level up to level 20 following the classic progression of the game, between main and secondary missions then, as soon as mining skills were acquired, city projects became accessible. At first, these projects only seem to give bad missions but the more your trading skills increase, the more qualitative these missions become.





The streamer then explains that he focused on the triangle of the towns of Gré-du-Vent, Haute-Chute and Falaises du Roy. This area is ideal since you can find everything the colonists want there and reduce your travel time from one place to another. There are wolf dens, many rabbits but also resources such as iron or stone.

Larsen then accepted missions from all cities and emptied his inventory Windward crafting points so you can spend less money using fast travel. What’s more, explorers’ missions are then very valuable since they allow you to quickly increase your territory reputation to be able to buy a house in the corresponding territory. The Danish streamer went on to bought a second house in a new area to significantly increase your income.

Larsen recommends the following missions for level up:

Armory and blacksmith tasks

Tier 1 and Tier 2 food quests

Quests to kill wolves, rabbits or turkeys

Quests to collect and improve resources, except wood

These are a priori the most profitable ways to quickly get experience to reach level 60 in the MMORPG phenomenon of this re-entry.

