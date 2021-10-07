New Xbox Game Pass: 2 games are now available including Face | Xbox one

After a completely crazy month of September, it is now the list of the first games of the Xbox Game Pass for October that is revealed. Two titles are available now and fans of horror games can especially discover Face, the baby from SadSquare Studio released almost just a year ago. It is accompanied by The Procession to Calvary, a point & click developed by Joe Richardson.

Both titles are playable on Xbox, PC as well as mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Download Face (Cloud, Console & PC)

Face is a first person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious, ever-changing house in a spellbinding world that mixes eerily heartwarming environments with horribly realistic ones, and experience an authentically terrifying adventure.



> Download Face

Download The Procession to Calvary (Console & PC)

Hooray! The holy war is over! Your oppressors have been driven back, the churches of the Old God are in ruins and thousands of innocent people have been killed! But all is not rosy: the tyrant Peter the Divine has escaped you and you have been asked to flush him out …

> Download The Procession to Calvary