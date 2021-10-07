Newcastle officially bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund

The investor is none other than the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which made a first offer on April 9, 2020 before retracting in July. More than a year later, the PIF will hold up to 80% of the club’s shares. English media are talking about a sale deal worth around 352 million euros for the current 19th Premier League. Which puts an end to the era of Mike Ashley, which had lasted since 2007.