Newcastle officially bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund

As announced on our site, the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi consortium, led by Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman, was formalized this Thursday by the Premier League and the Magpies. ” The club was sold to the consortium with immediate effect, ” The English League confirmed in a statement.
“The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United”, she added, responding to some fears about the arrival of foreign sovereign funds in the English Championship.
An agreement at 352 million euros
For its part, the club affirmed that ” today’s announcement is the conclusion of a thorough and detailed process which has enabled the investment group to reach a deal that benefits all stakeholders and will leave Newcastle United well positioned to pursue a clear strategy and long-term. “
The investor is none other than the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which made a first offer on April 9, 2020 before retracting in July. More than a year later, the PIF will hold up to 80% of the club’s shares. English media are talking about a sale deal worth around 352 million euros for the current 19th Premier League. Which puts an end to the era of Mike Ashley, which had lasted since 2007.
Two other players in the investment group
The investment group behind the acquisition is controlled by PIF but it includes two other players: the investment company PCP Capital Partners, headquartered in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), and RB Sports & Media.
In detail, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, will be the non-executive chairman of Newcastle. Amanda Staveley, Managing Director of PCP Capital Partners, will have a seat on the board of directors. Finally, Jamie Reuben will also be a director of the club, representing RB Sports & Media.