Newcastle United come under Saudi control

A long soap opera ends this Thursday. After months of negotiations that began in 2020, Newcastle United is changing owners. The English club, owned for 14 years by entrepreneur Mike Ashley, with a lot of failures and not much success, goes under the Saudi flag for £ 300m (around € 350m). All parties are now in agreement to formalize this passing of the baton, as revealed in a press release from the Premier League, joined a few moments later by the Magpies, current 19th in the English championship (still no victory).

🤝 An investment group led by the Public Investment Fund, and also comprising PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football Club Limited from St. James Holdings Limited. ⚫️⚪️ – Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 7, 2021

“The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited today settled the dispute over the club’s takeover by the PIF consortium, PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media. After the completion of the Premier League owners and managers test, the club was sold to the consortium with immediate effect. The legal disputes involved the entities that would own and / or have the ability to control the club after the takeover. All parties have agreed that settlement is necessary to end fans’ long uncertainty over club ownership. “

“The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club. All parties are happy to have concluded this process which gives certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and its fans ”, unveil the Premier League and the Magpies today, on their respective websites. The club from the north of England is about to change dimension under the leadership of Amanda Staveley, the new deputy president.





A sale estimated at 350 M €

It was she who made the link between the services of the Premier League, the English state and the Saudi consortium, mainly supported by the royal family and in particular Mohammed ben Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and deputy prime. Minister. Concretely, it is the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (FIP), one of the richest sovereign funds in the world, which is now the new owner of Newcastle United. Something to make fans dream, especially during the next transfer window, but also to cringe a few teeth.

The geopolitical context is tense around Saudi Arabia. For a long time, the Premier League delayed this file so as not to see a State that does not respect human rights take control of one of its clubs (Amnesty International has even stepped up to the plate). Also, bein Sports, a Qatari group that broadcasts the Premier League internationally, especially in the Middle East, also lobbied to stop negotiations with this neighboring but above all enemy state.

Saudi Arabia enters the game

This major obstacle to the sale of Newcastle has now been resolved as Saudi Arabia has informed bein Sports that it was going to lift the ban on broadcasting the Qatari channel existing on its territory since 2017. For the sake of business, the time has now come for relaxation between Riyadh and Doha. Like its competitors in the Persian Gulf with PSG for Qatar, and Manchester City for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia also places its pawns on the world stage through football.

His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the PIF, will be the non-executive chairman of Newcastle United. Amanda Staveley, Managing Director of PCP Capital Partners, will have a seat on the board of directors. Jamie Reuben will also be a director of the Club, representing RB Sports & Media.