Night Road – James Bond’s Worst Cars

The new James Bond, entitled ” To die can wait », Was released in France on October 6, with a delay of a year and a half due to the health crisis. On the automotive side, the eternal Aston Martin DB5 plays an important role, as does the Land Rover Defender.

Appreciating vehicles, of course, but the fact remains that over the course of the twenty-four previous parts of the saga, the famous secret agent has sometimes resorted to models little in keeping with his legend. Here is our selection of the “worst” vehicles of 007.

Ford Mondeo – Casino Royale (2005)







Casino Royale is probably the least “bagnolard” of all James Bond. It still happens that the pursuit in Aston Martin turns short after a few seconds, but it is hard to understand – apart from an arrangement with Ford – what justifies these too long seconds during which 007, just arrived in the Bahamas, circulates at the wheel of a banal Mondeo rental that he drives like a family man. An absolutely unbearable streak.

Renault 11 TXE – Dangerously Yours (1995)







Let’s be clear: if it had not been put forward in this incredible Parisian chase, at the end of which it continues to roll although it was cut in two (and too bad if the tank was at the back!), Never the Renault 11 would not be remembered. James Bond brought him a totally unexpected notoriety.

AMC Hornet – The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)







The AMC Hornet is the archetype of the banal American of the 70s. However, it will be remembered for this incredible stunt which sees it rotate 360 ​​° on itself while jumping over a collapsed bridge, after which she falls back on her wheels and resumes her way. It should be noted that the waterfall had been simulated on a computer, which was a near-first at the time.





Tuk Tuk – Octopussy (1983)







Bond is just the passenger of this Tuk Tuk expertly driven by his ally Vijay. Despite the erratic road behavior of the machine, which makes the noise of a sports motorcycle and even manages to roll a wheelie, they manage to get rid of the bad guys who have boarded a Jeep.

Filming in India was difficult, as Roger Moore later admitted: “ working in such places has always been very difficult because Bond is not supposed to sweat. Bond’s hair is always combed perfectly, and he’s still in a tuxedo. I was exhausted changing my shirt, so as not to look like I was sweating. “

Lunar Buggy – Diamonds Are Forever (1971)







Some elements age badly, and so does this chase shot 50 years ago (and yes!) Which sees Bond, grappling with the henchmen of the dastardly Blofeld, taking control of an unlikely lunar buggy for a pursuit in the middle of the desert. It’s sluggish on both sides, with baddies perched on ATCs (three-wheeled motorcycles) threatening to overturn at every turn while making the sound of a tampered moped. In addition, there is this moment when the buggy loses one of its wheels… and finds it miraculously in the next shot!

BMW Z3 Roadster – Goldeneye (1995)







Goldeneye marks BMW’s entry into the Bond universe, and it made sense for James Bond to get behind the wheel of the newest Z3. But WHY did you “punish” 007 by sticking it with a modest 1.9 with a 4-cylinder engine?