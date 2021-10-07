



3:16 p.m.: In Spain, nightclubs reopen in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands but with the health pass The very touristy Spanish regions of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands will reopen their nightclubs on Friday but will ask revelers to present a health pass, an initiative that has been discarded for the moment at the national level. Closed for a year and a half, the nightclubs of the Balearic archipelago – including those of the island of Ibiza, El Dorado of the nightlife – will reopen with a maximum capacity of 75%. “The person wishing to access establishments” type discotheques or karaoke “must at the entrance present one of the certificates provided, in digital or paper format”, said Thursday the higher court of justice of Catalonia, which had been seized by the regional government to set up the health pass. 2:50 p.m.: Pfizer says it has asked the United States for authorization of the vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds The American laboratory Pfizer announced Thursday that it had formally filed a file asking the United States Medicines Agency, the FDA, for its green light for the vaccine developed with BioNTech against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11. The group, which explained on Twitter that it had made a request for an emergency authorization for use, had already submitted to the agency at the end of September the results of the trials of its vaccine for children of this age group. 13h39: There will be no change to the health pass before November 15 Government spokesman Gabriel Attal assured this Thursday that there will be no change in the health pass before November 15, while releases depending on the territories were expected this Thursday. “If there should be an adaptation of the pass, it will not be considered before November 15. This will be a decision of a national nature and by sector,” he assured. 1:25 p.m.: Vaccinated caregivers can now receive a third dose The government spokesperson announced this Thursday after the health defense council, that fully vaccinated caregivers could receive a third dose now, after the recommendations of the High Health Authority. This third dose will not be mandatory: “It will be done first on confidence,” assured Gabriel Attal. Gabriel Attal has, moreover, closed the door to a relaxation of health restrictions: “The time to lift the constraints has not come”, he assured. “We know that winter and the cold are coming, our vigilance must remain total”, before warning: “Without worrying too much at this stage, several situations call out, especially in several departments of the Pays de la Loire and in the Aude ”. According to the government spokesperson, 1.5 million people have already received a third dose.

1:15 p.m .: Moderna will build a vaccine production plant in Africa

The American biotechnology company Moderna, which markets an anti-Covid vaccine, announced on Thursday the upcoming construction in Africa of a messenger RNA vaccine factory with the objective of manufacturing up to 500 million doses per year. The company did not specify in which country this production unit would be located. 10:32 am: The ECHR declares “inadmissible” 18,000 applications against the health pass in France The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) declared on Thursday “inadmissible” the petition against the health pass filed by a law professor, and the 18,000 “standardized petitions” that accompanied it. In a press release, the Court stressed that the request of this academic, Guillaume Zambrano, was inadmissible because of the “non-exhaustion of domestic remedies” and the “abusive nature” of this approach aimed at causing “the traffic jam, congestion, flooding ”of the services of the ECHR. 3.5 million In decline for several weeks, the weekly number of Covid-19 screening tests stabilized at around 3.5 million at the end of September in France, a level that is still high as they approach their delisting scheduled for October 15. After the peak, the tests are on a plateau. Boosted by the extension of the health pass, these exams (PCR and antigens) had reached a record level of 5.7 million per week in mid-August. 9:11 am: Sweden suspends Moderna for under 30s Sweden has suspended Moderna’s Covid vaccine “as a precaution” for those under 30 because of a risk of heart inflammation in young people, the probability of which remains “minimal”. Denmark and Norway have also clarified the use of the Spikevax vaccine, the name of Moderna’s vaccine, now formally not recommended for children under 18.

8:12 am: New death record in Russia Russia recorded on Wednesday, for the first time, more than 900 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, an epidemic outbreak exacerbated by a sluggish vaccination that forced some regions to introduce health passes. The government count, which is based on a very restrictive definition of deaths due to Covid-19, has reached 212,625 deaths to date, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe. But the real toll is much heavier. The Rosstat statistics institute, which opts for a broader definition, reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July. 7:04 am: PCR tests at 44 euros, antigens at least at 22 euros As of October 15, tests will no longer be reimbursed for unvaccinated people, except for medical reasons and presentation of a prescription within 48 hours. Franceinfo reveals how much will have to pay those who want to be tested: 44 euros to carry out a PCR test and 22 euros for an antigen test carried out in the laboratory. In pharmacies, it will be 25 euros or even 30 on weekends. Finally, the self-tests at 5.20 euros will no longer be free when they are carried out in front of the pharmacist. The tests will remain free for people who have been vaccinated as well as for high school students who have just reached the age of majority. 6:47 am: The health pass now mandatory in Los Angeles It will soon be necessary to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter a restaurant, bar or cinema in Los Angeles, according to a decree adopted on Wednesday by the city council of the second largest American city. Similar to guidelines already implemented in New York and San Francisco, this order applies to establishments serving food or drink, gyms, entertainment venues, shopping malls and beauty salons. Supermarkets and pharmacies are not affected by these provisions which will come into force at the beginning of November.

6:26 am: In Guadeloupe, the health authorities denounce “actions of sabotage” within hospitals The health authorities of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday “actions of sabotage” within health establishments, in the midst of virulent debates on the vaccination obligation.

People “carry out acts of sabotage inside establishments”, declared during the weekly update on the health situation the director general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Guadeloupe, Valérie Denux.

“They have spilled used oil in the human resources departments of the CHU in recent days, they put glue in the locks, they block certain accesses”, she detailed, estimating that these actions involve ” disorganization or even loss of opportunity for patients ”.

The debate on the health pass and the vaccination obligation is quite virulent in the archipelago, the social protest being expressed even in health establishments and in particular at the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, where the staff remains very largely unvaccinated. .

5:49 am: The government could territorialize the health pass A defense council dedicated to Covid-19 is being held this Thursday around Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee. It has become a weekly meeting, in a way, but it could mark an important change: the government could act there a reduction and a territorialization of the health pass. Olivier Véran explained on Monday that he had questioned the scientific council on a reduction in the famous sesame, now compulsory from 12 years old: “When the virus drops, the constraints drop”, commented the minister. The experts’ opinion, if it is already in the hands of the authorities, could guide their choice. Same thing concerning territorialization, on which the opinion of the scientific council was also awaited. Gabriel Attal, the government spokesperson, spoke favorably on this point on September 19: “There is a reflection on how we can adapt the rules to the evolution of the local situation”.

5:47 am: The epidemic is still ebbing in France Health authorities count 7,038 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in France. Or 58 patients less than the day before. Among all of these patients, 1,242 are cared for in critical care services (-37), which receive the most severely affected patients. The number of new cases was also down Wednesday, to 4,946, 15% less than a week ago.

5:45 am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.