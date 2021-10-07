“Now it’s easier to defend on Messi”, says Rami

Adil Rami remembers, in an interview for Ligue 1, how difficult it was to defend on Lionel Messi, but explains that the new PSG player would be easier to follow today.

Lionel Messi easier to defend than before? In an interview for the Ligue 1 website, Adil Rami tells how difficult it was for him to defend on the Argentine striker, when he faced him with Sevilla FC and explains that it is now easier to defend on La Pulga, the latter having taken more of a “role of ferryman”.

The new ESTAC defender has yet “never won” against Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona, ​​but he still has three draws. As well as several La Pulga jerseys recovered at the end of the match. “The worst thing is that with Sevilla we won 2-1 at home against Barça (October 3, 2015) and I was injured,” he recalls with regret. But in twelve confrontations against the former number 10 of Barça, the world champion has not counted any victory.





“He was too strong”

Even if he left Spain since 2017, he still remembers what Leo Messi inflicted on his opponents: “He was too strong. At the time, he was always behind my back, in an offside position. , then he got back slowly, he touched the halfway line, started again and still found Pedro in relay. It was incredible. ” For Rami, today the number 30 of the PSG is more in a “role of passer”, which makes it more face to defend. “We can wait for him. I don’t think he is still able to do his beginner slaloms,” he explains.

“I’m happy that Mbappé stayed at PSG”

Still awaiting his first match in Troyes, Adil Rami was also delighted to see Kylian Mbappé stay at PSG, where he will be able to combine with the new number 30 of PSG: “As I am a big fan of Kylian Mbappé and that I deeply hope that he will have a Ballon d’Or, I’m glad he stayed at PSG. Not for me, because I don’t like players like him who reach their peak in seconds , but because Lionel Messi will treat him. ” The 35-year-old central defender is convinced that the association between the two will “hurt a lot”: “Sincerely, if Kylian understands the calls he has to make, it will hurt a lot, Messi will know how to pass at the right time and dose it perfectly. “