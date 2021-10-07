nuclear, a subject that divides the candidates for 2022

The question of stopping or renewing the nuclear fleet is more than topical. On the one hand, the environmental and health risks that an incident linked to aging structures would pose to the country are pointed out. The environmental issue and the energy transition also weigh more and more heavily in political consciousness and in electoral proposals six months before the presidential election.

On the other hand, the questions raised by the transition to renewable energies and energy self-sufficiency persist. Added to this the questions around sovereignty revived by the crisis due to Covid-19 and the rise in energy prices, the debate around the atomic is reconfigured as Emmanuel Macron is soon to announce a new investment from the ‘State in atomic energy with the construction of mini nuclear power stations, known as “SMR”.

A pro-nuclear position reaffirmed on the right

On the right, the Les Républicains (LR) party, which has always protected the French nuclear model, defends the sovereignist argument and that of technological progress to improve nuclear safety devices. Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the nomination of LR for the presidential election, has hardened her position on this subject. The president of the Ile-de-France region, who declared in 2018 ” to assume ” to do “Phasing out nuclear power” his region, defended, the 1er October in Cherbourg (Manche), the construction of “Six new EPR reactors” and the funding and relaunch of the Astrid research project on fourth generation reactors.





Michel Barnier, another candidate for the nomination, also pleads for “The construction of six pairs of nuclear reactors” and denounces the posture of “Shameful nuclear” of the government. Opposed to the decline of nuclear power in energy production and regular spokesperson for criticism of anti-wind turbines, the president of Hauts-de-France, Xavier Bertrand, also proposes to launch the construction of new EPRs “In the summer of 2022” if elected – without specifying the number.

On the far right, the sovereignist line serves as a common thread in the defense of nuclear energy. Marine Le Pen has made it a key element of its environmental program since 2017. In a column published in Le Figaro in January, the candidate of the National Rally (RN) promises, if she wins the presidential election, to “Immediately launch the construction of three new EPRs” and relaunch the funding of the research project Astrid.

