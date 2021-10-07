of discrimination sanctioned in Montpellier, OM and Lille angry!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Whether for the Angers – OM or Lens – Lille incidents, the sanction was the same for the Marseillais and Lille: a suspended penalty point and closure of their visitors area, outside, until on December 31. A sanction that goes badly on both sides. “In this decision, everything seems severe to me: the suspended sentence and the travel ban. All the more severe as it is almost more penalizing for us than for Nice, in the sanctions after Nice-OM, ”explained OM’s communications director Jacques Cardoze.

Same story for Olivier Létang, the Lille president who denounced a sanction “to say the least very surprising and totally unfair”. Before explaining his feeling … “I remind you that the LOSC was not the organizer of the meeting and that our supporters never left the visitor park. The basic problem is still not resolved and it will never be if we do not get out of partisan debates, ”concluded Létang.

In addition, the decision of the disciplinary committee delivered a decision that was not necessarily expected. Some Montpellier supporters were indeed convicted of discrimination during the match against Bordeaux on September 22. “Behavior of supporters of Montpellier Hérault SC: discriminatory remarks. Closure for a suspended match of the Petite Camargue Tribune at the Stade de la Mosson ”, notified the disciplinary committee in its report.



