OL (1-1): the derby has made forget a little quack among the Greens

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – OGC Nice: The debrief and the presentation of the Derby

33,643 is the precise number of spectators who attended the closing match of the 9th day of L1 at Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday evening between ASSE and OL (1-1). This is the biggest crowd of the season in the Cauldron, not surprisingly. On the other hand, it remains rather weak for a derby between the two biggest rivals of the championship of France.

The Poteaux Carrés site recalls in fact that it is indeed necessary to go back to 2012 to find fewer spectators (26,579) for the reception of Les Gones, knowing that at the time the capacity of the Stéphanois stadium was limited to 30,470 seats.

To find a lower fill rate than that of Sunday (80%) for a derby, we have to go back to the 1995-1996 season. Only 17,870 spectators (37%) attended what had also been a draw between the two teams.

