Olivier Véran confirms that “all caregivers will be affected” by the 3rd dose of vaccine

In accordance with the recommendations of the High Authority for Health (HAS), Olivier Véran confirmed this Thursday that “all caregivers will be affected by the booster dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine. In other words, a third dose. It’s the same for “relatives of immunocompromised people”. Minister of Health “calls on all eligible people to quickly get their booster dose”.

In its recommendation issued on October 6, the Haute Autorité de Santé declared itself in favor of extending the beneficiaries of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign. The HAS had recommended that professionals who take care of or support vulnerable people and those around immunocompromised people benefit from it. All the “caregivers, medical transport and professionals in the medico-social sector“should be able to receive a “third dose”, indicated the HAS in a press release.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the administration of a new injection of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for those over 18 and over people with severely weakened immune systems, fearing that the protection against Covid-19 will decline after the first doses.

The recall campaign was launched in September in France. But until now only the over 65s and people at risk, such as diabetics, could benefit, ie 18 million people.