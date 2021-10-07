OM and LOSC unhappy with their sanctions / Ligue 1 / Lens-Lille & Angers-OM / SOFOOT.com

At the same time, it’s not supposed to be fun.

Lille, Lens, Marseille and Angers were sanctioned this Wednesday evening by the disciplinary committee of the LFP, following the incidents between Lille and Lensois on September 18, as well as between Angevins and Marseillais four days later. Punished by a closure of the parking outside until December 31, the leaders of the Mastiffs and those of the Phocéens expressed their dissatisfaction with these measures. “It seems very severe to me, both the suspended point withdrawal and the travel ban for our supporters, especially for a match that has come to an end and in which no injuries were recorded” , explained to AFP Jacques Cardoze, director of communication for OM.





On the northerly side, Olivier Létang lamented, with The team, a sanction “At the very least very surprising and totally unfair” . “I remind you that the LOSC was not the organizer of the meeting and that our supporters never left the visitor park” , then detailed the president of Lille, who seems to forget the throwing of seats in the direction of a family platform. At the same time, the blood and gold rival applauded the commission’s decision, notably highlighting ” lucidity ” of the latter.

During this time, nothing to report on the side of Angers.

LT