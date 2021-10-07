OM | Death of Bernard Tapie: already an impressive line in front of the Vélodrome stadium, follow the homage to the “Boss” live

“A victory that will never end”

Several dozen Marseillais gathered in front of the Vélodrome to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie, whose coffin will be placed on the lawn at the end of the afternoon. On the forecourt, memories of the “Boss” are passed down from generation to generation.

Daniel, 46, originally from Corsica and in his twenties in the 1990s, could not miss this opportunity. “As soon as I heard of his passing, I thought back to that period. It was a constant euphoria during those five years, he made the best team in Europe.”





“The question was not whether we were going to win, abounds Hervé, 47 years old. It was how much and who was going to score “. This Ciotadian is trying to pass this heritage on to his 19-year-old son, Enzo and has already started work with the two 12-year-old cadets. The eldest has never known the Tapie years but was touched on Sunday when he heard the news. “I wasn’t there during the Tapie years, but we had the obligation to be there for the tribute”, he explains, OM scarf around the shot and subscribes to the stadium.

Marie-Josée would not have missed it for the world either. From Tapie, she obviously retains OM. But also the rest, especially politics, an area in which she followed him when he presented himself. “I am very affected, I love him as much as I loved Johnny, testifies this 72-year-old lady. He should have been mayor! He was a strong man, who loved Marseille and who gave him the star. He was a man, a real one, a Boss. “

To this Boss, Daniel dedicated a flower that he will place near the coffin, accompanied by a message: “You will remain a victory that will never end.”