On Mbappé, PSG has it all wrong according to Anelka

Former icon of PSG and today consultant, Nicolas Anelka is not tender with his former club to the evocation of the Mbappé case.

The future of Kylian Mbappé is definitely at the center of all concerns. While the person, who today admits to having wanted to leave the PSG for the real Madrid this summer, finally remained to honor his last year of contract, hardly released by the club of the capital, Nicolas Anelka, now consultant on RMC, estimates that Paris is put alone in the difficulty on this file.

” When you have a phenomenon like that, you re-sign it two years before already. This is a big mistake. If you can’t resign it, you just sell it, judge the former striker of PSG and Real. Even if they have been renegotiating for three years. If you can’t resign the best player in the French championship, for me you sell him because you know you will find yourself in difficulty … “





“Why would he extend? “

And even if Kylian Mbappé in person ensures that he does not know what tomorrow will bring, Nicolas Anelka is convinced that the future of the Bondy phenomenon, henceforth, is far from Paris. ” When he has six months left, why would he extend it when tomorrow he can have any offer from any team? », Asks the former scorer of Blues this Wednesday evening on the airwaves of the radio elicited.

