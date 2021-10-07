More

    Ongoing rebel attack against the positions of FACA soldiers in Ngakobo, central Central African Republic

    NewsWorld


    Bangui, Central African Republic, Thursday, October 7, 2021, 02:53:01 (Corbeaunews-Centrafrique). The rebel fighters of the Patriots for Change (CPC) coalition, which has recently strengthened in the Ouaka region, in the center of the Central African Republic, after attacking a convoy of vehicles on the Bambari axis on Tuesday. Alindao, launched very early this Thursday, October 7, a new assault against the positions of FACA soldiers in Ngakobo.

    arrival of rebel leader Ali Darassa in Ngakobo on August 21, 2019 with his many bodyguards by bertrand yékoua of the cnc
    arrival of rebel leader Ali Darassa in Ngakobo on August 21, 2019. Photo credit: Bertrand Yékoua / Corbeaunews.


    According to local security sources, the attackers, clearly identified as CPC rebels, launched around 5 a.m. a coordinated attack against the positions of the Central African armed forces and their Russian allies in the town of Ngakobo, located 57 kilometers to the north. south of Bambari, also 99 kilometers northeast of Kouango, and 460 kilometers northeast of Bangui. The fight is underway, according to witnesses who say they heard detonations of weapons of all caliber.

    For now, the panicked populations are holed up at home. Others have tried to escape, but are unable to leave their homes due to the intensity of the clash.

    Recall that recently, the rebels of the Patriots for Change (CPC) coalition strengthened their position in the Ouaka prefecture with coordinated attacks against the various positions of the national army and their Russian allies in the region. Bambari town and its outskirts, pushing the prefect of Ouaka extended the curfew.

    By Bertrand Yékoua

    Journalist editor

    Alain Nzilo

    Director of publications

    Tel / WhatsApp: +236 75 72 18 21

    Email: alainnzilo@gmail.com


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleDominique Farrugia: his very hard confidences on his difficult life as a couple with his wife Isabelle
    Next articleAirline to refuse unvaccinated passengers on flights in 2022

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC