Ongoing rebel attack against the positions of FACA soldiers in Ngakobo, central Central African Republic

Bangui, Central African Republic, Thursday, October 7, 2021, 02:53:01 (Corbeaunews-Centrafrique). The rebel fighters of the Patriots for Change (CPC) coalition, which has recently strengthened in the Ouaka region, in the center of the Central African Republic, after attacking a convoy of vehicles on the Bambari axis on Tuesday. Alindao, launched very early this Thursday, October 7, a new assault against the positions of FACA soldiers in Ngakobo.





According to local security sources, the attackers, clearly identified as CPC rebels, launched around 5 a.m. a coordinated attack against the positions of the Central African armed forces and their Russian allies in the town of Ngakobo, located 57 kilometers to the north. south of Bambari, also 99 kilometers northeast of Kouango, and 460 kilometers northeast of Bangui. The fight is underway, according to witnesses who say they heard detonations of weapons of all caliber.

For now, the panicked populations are holed up at home. Others have tried to escape, but are unable to leave their homes due to the intensity of the clash.

Recall that recently, the rebels of the Patriots for Change (CPC) coalition strengthened their position in the Ouaka prefecture with coordinated attacks against the various positions of the national army and their Russian allies in the region. Bambari town and its outskirts, pushing the prefect of Ouaka extended the curfew.

By Bertrand Yékoua

Journalist editor

Alain Nzilo

Director of publications

