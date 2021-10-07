online draw tonight

Will the Loto FDJ draw on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 make you the next big winner of the national lottery? After three draws without a big winner, the jackpot amount will rise to 5 million euros tonight. You will be able to play a grid until 8:15 pm tonight and then, at 8:50 pm, follow the winning numbers of the winning combination.

Update 06/10/2021 at 8:50 p.m.: the Loto draw is now online

Hundreds of thousands of grids were won during this Loto draw on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Tonight, 550,000 grids were won in France but none of them found the winning numbers in full. The biggest winner won € 119,614 by finding the 5 numbers of the 2nd draw. The next draw which will take place this Saturday, October 9, 2021 will offer 6 million euros.

The last Loto draw on Monday, October 4, 2021 almost made a very big winner of several million euros, but it was ultimately a player who touched € 156,281 who left with the largest amount of this Loto evening. . For the players of the 2nd draw option, luck was also in the game with a big winner of € 100,000. In total, more than 500,000 grids were won in France during the Loto evening on October 4.

Today, a brand new Loto evening will feature a jackpot of 5 million euros. If the result is expected for 8:50 p.m., you can tick your grid until 8:15 p.m.

Play a Loto grid online this Wednesday, October 6: how to do it?

To participate in the Loto draw this Wednesday evening, you must imperatively shed a few euros, a minimum of € 2.20 for a single grid or € 3 for a grid with the 2nd draw option.

Start by opening an FDJ.fr account, then credit it with a few euros before checking your numbers (5 numbers + 1 Chance number) before waiting while waiting for the result of the draw. Attention, you must imperatively play a grid before 8:15 p.m. this Wednesday, October 6, 2021.





€ 6,000,000 day time min dry To play

Result of the Loto FDJ draw on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

This Wednesday evening’s Loto draw will see the winning numbers of the two combinations be posted online from 8:50 p.m. From that time, you will also be able to follow the ten Loto raffle codes as well as the entire payout table.

All of this information will be available to you free of charge and freely throughout the evening, and even more.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot for this Wednesday, October 6, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot this Wednesday evening will be 5 million euros and will follow three draws in a row without a big winner in rank n ° 1.

Until what time on Wednesday is it possible to tick a Loto grid?

It is possible to play a Loto grid until 8:15 pm this Wednesday, October 6, 2021. For that, you will have the choice to go through the FDJ.fr site or to play your grid in a point of sale.

At what time can we find the results of the Loto draw today?

The results of the Loto draw for this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be available for free and live from 8:50 p.m. The registration of the draw is made from 8:20 p.m.