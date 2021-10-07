Orange breaks the codes and switches its offers without mobile without commitment

A page turns. Orange, the incumbent operator, is launching its first non-binding mobile telephony offers this Thursday, October 7. It is the first “A” brand operator (with SFR and Bouygues Telecom) to offer this type of offer.

The end of low cost codes

“Our direct competitors have no offers without commitment, all our offers without mobile switch without commitment”, confirms Laetita Orsini Sharps, exclusively at 20 minutes. “These were historical codes on the low cost. We decided to break them, ”indicates the director of Orange multiservice offers to 20 minutes.

The explosion of data

Faced with heightened competition, but also the volatility of a clientele of young users who do not hesitate to change operator to access a more advantageous offer, Orange is therefore changing paradigm. “What we want is for our customers to stay with us. Telling them that if they commit for 12 months, it’s a way of restraining them by constraint, ”adds Laetita Orsini Sharps. Orange’s idea is also to adapt to the constant evolution of the public’s data needs by offering more attractive offers. Video streaming, online games… boost data consumption by around 40% per year, a phenomenon that the arrival of 5G a year ago is amplifying.





Illustration of 5G. – Yichuan Cao / Sipa USA / SIPA

Result: no need to subscribe to a binding package if you want to take advantage of the Orange network with an offer without a mobile.

The new tariff schedule without commitment with the operator and excluding Open Pack starts at 7.99 euros / month in 4G for 2 hours of call and 100 MB of data (0 euros the first year), with different levels up to 24.99 euros / month with 70 GB (9.99 euros the first year). Regarding access to 5G, it is now necessary to count 26.99 euros / month for 120 GB of data + 70 GB from Europe (14.99 euros the first year).

What to recommend to young people? “In promotion, the first 5G price for our Pack Open customers is 14.99 euros the first year with 120 GB of data for 12 months, then 26.99 euros, with the possibility of having a second SIM card for a tablet for example, ”advises Laetita Orsini Sharps.

Sosh useful for the more autonomous

What cannibalize Sosh and his offers low cost what does Orange maintain? Orange’s multi-service offer director tempers: “Sosh’s objective is to reach out to more independent, more autonomous customers who know exactly what they want, without advice or support. These are prices that remain very attractive and without a mobile ”. But above all, Sosh does not offer 5G.