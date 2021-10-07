Orange ends the commitment on its terminal-less mobile offers

Orange is readjusting its mobile offers ten months after the launch of 5G. The most striking novelty is the end of engagement when subscribers do not buy a terminal. Until then, this formula was reserved for users of the low-cost subsidiary Sosh.

“We now assume not to force the customer to stay with Orange through a commitment, but through the quality of our service. Between Sosh and the brand, the territories remain very different ”, explained the marketing manager Laetitia Orsini Shaps to our colleagues on the site Meilleur mobile.

This will perhaps be a way of making a difference with SFR, which does not offer this flexibility, just like Bouygues Telecom and its Sensation range. Free Mobile, he already did not impose any commitment.

A 70 GB package at 30 euros

There are now only four 4G plans instead of five. They range from 100 MB to 70 GB, offered in promotion the first year between 2.99 and 14.99 euros per month. Beyond that, the prices are between 7.99 and 29.99 euros per month.

In reality, the first three offers do not move a line. It is only that of 70 GB which sees its price drop from 34.99 to 29.99 euros per month.

Unlimited 5G disappears

It is the 5G plans that are evolving the most. There are now only three against four. Blame it on the unlimited formula that is disappearing. It must be said that it was expensive, since it amounted to 94.99 euros per month at the end of the first year.

Overall, we can say that Orange is enriching its offers and betting on more attractive prices. The mobile data envelope now extends from 120 to 200 GB and rates from 20.99 to 49.99 euros per month for the first twelve months. The second year, they are between 32.99 and 64.99 euros.

The most interesting is the package at 32.99 euros per month which includes 120 GB of data. Before, you had to pay 39.99 euros per month to get 70 GB.

Another novelty is the introduction of free mobile loans, regardless of the origin of the purchase of the telephone, on condition of having subscribed to an Open Pack offer.

It will be noted that 5G is still not showing off at Sosh. Subscribers will therefore have to continue to be content with 4G.