Orange technicians not fast enough, a resourceful elected representative carries out the repair in one hour flat

A much too long wait in the eyes of a resourceful elected official, who ends up taking care of the repair of a telephone cable himself. It took him an hour for a temporary but effective intervention.

“A few strokes of the wire cutters, a few dominoes and voila, it works! Why is Orange not capable of this? It only took me an hour of work ”, annoys Alain Guillemaudic.





Tired of waiting for the repair of a telephone cable torn off by a truck, this municipal councilor in charge of the environment in Herbignac, commune of Loire-Atlantique, ended up getting his hands dirty. Note also that this is a retired electrician. If the repair is temporary, it has in any case allowed some residents to recover their Internet connection. They have been deprived of it for 15 days.

And it is not for lack of having warned the incumbent operator and seen the technicians pass by. “For the past two weeks, we have had an Internet failure in a street in our village of Langätre, due to a telephone cable torn off by a truck. Orange was warned of this malfunction by the town hall and the Internet service providers ”, explains Alain Guillemaudic. He adds to have “Observed the passage of Orange service providers up to three vehicles one morning. And since nothing ”. The proper repair is due on October 19.

In any case, this is not the first time that the lack of responsiveness of the Orange teams has been singled out. We remember in particular cases in the hamlet of Nezan in the Jura or in the hamlet of Plans in the Doubs. It was the inhabitants who intervened.

Source: Actu.fr