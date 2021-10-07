Over 50 years later, the Zodiac killer continues to fascinate America

STORY – A team of American detectives claims to have identified the “Zodiac killer”, officially accused of five murders, even if he himself claims 37. Return on one of the most mysterious serial killers of the 20th century.

Provocative, megalomaniac, elusive … There are no qualifiers to describe the Zodiac. More than 50 years after his crimes, the name of this serial killer still haunts investigators. Responsible for at least five murders – he claims no less than 37 – between 1968 and 1969, in the San Francisco area, he then disappeared into the wild, leaving behind anagrams and riddles on which many police officers were exhausted. , but also journalists, writers and amateur detectives. In recent days, the “Zodiac killer” is talking about him again: a shock team, called The Case Breakers, announced that they had uncovered the identity of the mysterious killer, according to the American media.

Made up of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, it claims to have identified a certain Gary Francis Poste, a former US Air Force soldier … who died in 2018. The sleuths rely on new forensic evidence, the deciphering of letters sent by the Zodiac, and the similarities between the face of the former serviceman and the killer’s composite image. They are asking for DNA tests to back up their claims, which the US police are refusing for now. They also link the Zodiac to the murder of another young woman, Cheri Jo Bates, on October 31, 1966, several hundred kilometers south of San Francisco.

Five murders and one kidnapping

These revelations should nevertheless be approached with caution: “The Zodiac case remains open. We have no new information to share at this time.“, Immediately tempered the FBI in a statement. Two federal sources also told the San Francisco Chronicle that the evidence presented by The Case Breakers did not appear to be conclusive. In particular that of the comparison between the photo of Gary Francis Poste and the robot portrait of the Zodiac: only similar scars link the two documents.

The fact remains that this extraordinary affair continues to fascinate America, whose press echoes the slightest twist with avidity. It has been closed and reopened numerous times over the past five decades, and some 2,500 suspects have since been questioned. In 2007, filmmaker David Fincher made a brilliant film out of it. He himself was inspired by a book written in 1986 by a certain Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist who had just arrived in San Francisco Chronicle when the series of murders began.

The first two murders attributed to the Zodiac date back to December 20, 1968. That night, the mysterious killer coldly shoots down two teenage boys, David Faraday and Betty Lou Jensen, who were flirting in a car on Lake Herman. The following year, on the evening of National Day, Darlene Ferrin and her lover, Michael Mageau, were attacked in the same way in the parking lot of a golf course. Man will survive. On September 27, 1969, Cecilia Ann Shepard and Bryant Calvin Hartnell were also surprised by the Zodiac at Lake Berryessa. The killer asks them for money and the keys to their car, then demands that the man be tied up by the woman, before tying up the latter himself. He then stabs his victims. Here again, only man survives. On October 11, 1969, a taxi driver, Paul Stine, was found dead, shot in the head, in San Francisco. And on October 22, 1970, a young mother and her baby narrowly escaped the same fate, managing to escape from the killer’s car, which had kidnapped them.

Inscriptions and the sign of the Zodiac engraved on one of the doors of Bryan Hartnell’s car, September 27, 1969. FBI / Public domain

A mysterious treasure hunt

If the number of murders committed could be much higher, as affirmed by both the Zodiac (37) and the cartoonist Robert Graysmith (49), the particularity of the killer lies above all in the way he plays with those who stalk him. Obsessed by fame, the murderer wants to make the front page of the media at all costs. He will also later wish that a “good movie»Is realized on his crimes… The 1er August 1969, Vallejo Times-Herald, the San Francisco Chronicle and the San Francisco Examiner, receive letters claiming responsibility for the murders of David Faraday, Betty Lou Jensen and Darlene Ferrin. They each contain a third of a cryptogram of 408 symbols that the Zodiac wants to see displayed on the front page of the three Californian newspapers. These puzzles would, according to him, reveal his name. If the dailies don’t run, he swears to kill 12 people the following weekend. the San Francisco Examiner publishes it on page 4. A week later, the newspaper receives a new letter which details the murders of David Faraday, Betty Lou Jensen and Darlene Ferrin. For the first time, his signature appears: “This is the Zodiac speaking”, Is it registered in the introduction, while a sign resembling a Celtic cross, a target or a sight of a sniper rifle ends the missive.





On October 14, 1969, a third letter reached, this time, San Francisco Examiner. The Zodiac threatens to attack school buses there. A bloodied piece of the shirt of taxi driver Paul Lee Stine, his fifth victim, is found inside. In total, four encrypted messages also reach the three newsrooms in the city. That of 1er August 1969 was quickly deciphered by a teacher and his wife: “I like killing people because it’s so much more fun than hunting in the forest, because humans are the most dangerous animal of all. Killing something gives me the most exciting experience. It’s even better than having a girl», It is written.

The first cryptogram decrypted by a teacher and his wife. Public domain

The second cryptogram, received in November 1969 and which has 340 characters, allows us to identify a little more the delusional personality of the killer: “Hope you have a lot of fun trying to catch me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber, it will send me to heaven sooner because now I have enough slaves to work for me. I am not afraid, because I know my new life will be easy in Heaven. Life is death“. Those “slavesAre in fact its victims.

The second cryptogram signed by the Zodiac. Public domain

A recent advance … but unsuccessful

The last two cryptograms, dating from April 20 and June 1970, had still not been identified at the beginning of the year 2021, because they were too short. But a young Franco-Moroccan polytechnician, Fayçal Ziraoui, recently set about deciphering the two enigmas, composed respectively of 32 and 13 characters, reports Point . The first indicated the name of the school that the Zodiac planned to detonate on Labor Day 1970. And the second brought out a name: that of Lawrence Kane, one of the suspects identified by the FBI, who died in 2010. Held do we therefore have the long-awaited surname of the Zodiac? The FBI preferred to kick in touch in a terse statement: “Even though decades have passed, we continue to seek justice for the victims of these brutal crimes. Due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not provide further comments at this time.“.

The 32-character cryptogram decrypted by Fayçal Ziraoui. Public domain

Anyway, the name of Gary Francis Poste joins the long list of people suspected of being the Zodiac. At the head of it, Arthur Leigh Allen, whom the cartoonist Robert Graysmith considers as the sole culprit. In 1991, he was formally identified by Michael Mageau, who had survived the second Zodiac murder. His lover Darlene Ferrin, who died during this attack, also knew the suspect. But when the inspectors wanted to question him, Arthur Leigh Allen died of a heart attack. In 2002, a comparison of the DNA taken from envelopes sent by the killer nevertheless seemed to exonerate him. San Francisco Police have since officially closed the case, which remains open in Napa County and Vallejo. And 55 years later, the mystery remains unsolved.

