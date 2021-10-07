Panasonic launches the Lumix BS1H camera, a modular version of its Lumix S1H hybrid

2

Panasonic is launching a small modular camera, the Lumix BS1H. Taking the form of the Lumix BGH1, this time it incorporates a full-frame sensor and inherits the features of the Lumix S1H hybrid.

Almost a year ago to the day, in October 2020, Panasonic unveiled the Lumix BGH1 camera. A small cube less than 10 cm square, which took the video characteristics of the micro 4/3 Lumix GH5s hybrid. A modular system that can be used in multiple cases: streaming, live television, filming clips, drone shots, etc. 12 months later, Panasonic presents this time the Lumix BS1H. In terms of form, it is exactly the same device as the BGH1, but on the capacity side, it now embeds the technical specifications of the 24×36 Lumix S1H camera.

A cubic version of the Lumix S1H If you didn’t know, the S1H is Panasonic’s full-frame dedicated video device. 5.9K recording in Raw, anamorphic capture or even an active ventilation system, everything is done to make life easier for videographers. Taking the approach even further, Panasonic integrates all its functions (and more) in a reduced size that can be used in an even more varied way. We thus find the full-frame 24.2 Mpx sensor, but without mechanical stabilization. This sensitive cell has a double ISO sensitivity, at ISO 100 and 640. The maximum sensitivity is 51,200, and can be extended up to ISO 204,800.





Up to 5.9K RAW externally The BS1H is therefore able to record internally up to 6K and 24 frames per second in 4: 2: 0 10 bits or in 4K DCI and 30 fps in 4: 2: 2 10 bits, using the full width. of the frame. To obtain 60 fps in 4K, it will be necessary to rely on a crop in Super 35mm format. Using an external recorder like the Atomos Ninja V, the camera can then capture sequences in 12-bit RAW files in 5.9K, 4K or 3.5K anamorphic. The videographer will have the choice between Apple’s ProRes RAW formats or Blackmagic RAW. Lovers of slow-motion footage will not be left out, with the ability to record at 180 fps at Full HD.

Formats captured externally. © Panasonic