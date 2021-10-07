Pandora Papers: The Mayor promises to be “intractable with those who cheated”

The minister was not yet in a position to say whether French taxpayers were indeed concerned in view of tax secrecy and ongoing investigations, but he declared that a “task force would be formed. “It will be made up of the national financial prosecutor’s office, with the general direction of public finance” and will have the mission of recovering the money, he further specified to RTL.

FISC – “I will be intractable with those who cheated with the French tax authorities.” This was assured this Wednesday, October 6, the Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire at the microphone of RTL concerning the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned in the Pandora Papers.

“If French tax residents were to be involved in abusive optimization schemes, the General Directorate of Public Finances, at my request, would immediately take the necessary steps in connection with the justice system to recover all the sums due”, indicated the day beforeAFP Bruno Le Maire.

“Fiscal exemplarity is the keystone of confidence in institutions,” said Bruno Le Maire, saying he was “shocked” by the revelations.





Opacity

The Pandora Papers revelations, which are based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies, uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

The opacity surrounding these companies located in countries or territories with very favorable taxation can be used to conceal financial assets and to evade the tax administration.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, 600 French people appear in the investigation of the Pandora papers. However, the latter may be tax residents of other countries, like Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who claims to be a Moroccan resident since 2013.

“What we know at this stage is based on what has been revealed in the press”, but “we have instructed the General Directorate of Public Finance to use and analyze each information made public”, specified the Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt, questioned Tuesday during questions to the government at the National Assembly.

The documents revealed in the Pandora papers arise in the wake of a series of cases brought to light by the international network of journalists ICIJ, including the Offshore leaks, Panama papers and the China leaks.

Following the revelations of the Panama Papers in 2016, “these are 257 cases (of French) who have been rectified or taken to court, more than 200 million euros in penalties or adjustments that have been sent”, Olivier Dussopt indicated on Tuesday. , seeing in it “the demonstration” of the commitment of the tax administration and the government to fight against fraud.