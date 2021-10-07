Paris pays tribute to Bernard Tapie, this Wednesday in Saint-Germain-des-Prés

Before letting him join Marseille, where he will rest, Paris bade farewell to Bernard Tapie. A mass in his honor was organized this Wednesday, October 6, in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

This ceremony was not accessible to the public, the office being reserved for the family and their guests. Among them, many personalities from the world of sport, such as Basile Boli, Jean-Pierre Papin or Rolland Courbis, but also figures from television (Michel Drucker), cinema (Claude Lelouch), politics (Nicolas Sarkozy) , or the First Lady Brigitte Macron. Many anonymous Parisians have also gathered around the church to reflect and say a last goodbye to the former boss of Olympique de Marseille, who died last Sunday at the age of 78.

After this Parisian ceremony, the tributes will continue in Marseille. According to Jacques Cardoze, OM’s communications director, club supporters will bring the coffin of the deceased into the Stade Vélodrome on Thursday, at 4 p.m.





Finally, the official funeral of Bernard Tapie will take place this Friday, October 8, at the Sainte-Marie-Majeure cathedral, in Marseille. He will then be buried in the cemetery of Mazargues.