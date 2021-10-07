Paris will dedicate an emblematic place to the memory of Jean-Paul Belmondo

This proposal should “a priori»Achieve unanimity in the Council of Paris which opens on Tuesday.

The October Council of Paris must validate, on the proposal of elected MoDem, the principle of a place in the name of the actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on September 6, in agreement with his family, the town hall said Thursday to AFP. The Champs-Élysées in Breathless, the Bir-Hakeim bridge and the Beaugrenelle buildings in Fear over the city or Montmartre in Itinerary of a spoiled child : “Bébel has multiplied tributes to Paris, the city he lived in, surveyed and magnified with his presence in some of his films.“, Underline the elected centrists who ask that the City baptize”of his name a Parisian place emblematic of his life or his filmography“.

“It would be really good, in agreement with his family, to find a way to trace his filmography in the city.“, Underlined to AFP Maud Gatel, deputy and head of file of the Parisian MoDem. This proposal, which should “a priori»Achieve unanimity in the Council of Paris which opens on Tuesday,«gives lots of leads», Approved Laurence Patrice, deputy (PCF) in memory of the mayor PS Anne Hidalgo. “But we will explore them with the familyWhich will decide if she wants a tribute quickly or if she needs more time to mourn, added Laurence Patrice.

A leading figure in the New Wave, before becoming box office champion in comedies and action films (such as The misfit), the legend of French cinema died at the age of 88 in his Parisian home. France paid him a solemn tribute, with a formal ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides, then a long parade of the public came to greet one last time the actor of Pierrot le fou.