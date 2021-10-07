Paul El Kharrat talks about his father and his difficulty in accepting his “difference” (VIDEO) – news

This October 7, Paul des 12 midday shots was invited by Jordan de Luxe. He rarely confided in his Asperger syndrome and how he and his father were experiencing this. “difference”.

Bruno surpassed all records when he recently left the show with his prize pool of 1,026,107 euros and the highest number of game show participations, Paul El Kharrat remains a very popular personality 12 midday shots. The one who stands in fourth place in the Maîtres de midi ranking is one of the public’s favorite players, especially because of his erudition and spontaneity. These character traits are in part due to the disorder from which the candidate suffers: Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism. This October 7, the young man was invited by Jordan de Luxe in his show to be found in full on Téléstar Play. The former candidate gave a poignant testimony to the vision of his syndrome by his father and himself. Revealing sometimes receiving insults, he also explained what psychological effects his disorder had on his life.





“Sometimes it’s so heavy to be here”

“Sometimes it’s so heavy to be here, present”, he confided. “Our very heaviness does not encourage us to also want to stay with others. And the action of others, whether action or word, at certain times does not encourage us to want even to live a second more so the suffering is unbearable. This is why you have to be surrounded by the right people and why it is important to find the right men to be in front of you at these times, crucial we will say. There are some who fail a lot. ” Evoking with the host the hypothesis of suicide for some people, Paul El Kharrat confessed: “The phase before, I went there often. That is to say that IThere have been attempts where it did not necessarily work, worked because ultimately the only people around me at that time were my parents and they found the right words. “

“He did not accept the diagnosis”

As viewers had witnessed during Paul’s participation in the 12 noon shots, the support of his family is very important to the young man. But for his father, the situation is sometimes difficult to live. “Already he did not accept the diagnosis that was given to me. For him I was not a handicapped person, a sick person or whatever. At the same time, the terms are not used wisely at all. . And also, he has trouble, of course, accepting that I can be different from others, be apart. So what he would like is for me to be happy in that world. But precisely what he may not know is that it is also by understanding myself and by trying to adapt to the needs that I have, that the joy or the happy aspect of existence will have appeal. “