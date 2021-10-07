Paul Pogba wants to continue at Manchester United

Pogba who would like to extend with Man U, Kylian Mbappé’s dream of joining Real Madrid or Mattéo Guendouzi’s confidences on his choice to engage with OM: find all the information about the football transfer window of this Thursday, October 7, 2021 .

Paul Pogba makes Manchester United wait … but would like to extend

His future is one of the challenges of the coming months for Manchester United. At the end of the contract at the end of the season, Paul Pogba is courted by several teams. This summer, rumors announced, among other things, an interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Red Devils would like to keep him. And to believe the indiscretions of Fabrizio Romano, the French midfielder would have a nice extension proposal – long-term extension accompanied by a salary increase – since July. An offer he is dragging along with his agent Mino Raiola, known to be tough in business. The Mancunian formation patient, awaiting a response. The team , for his part, ensures that the 2018 World champion now intends to continue his adventure at Manchester United. On the one hand for sporting reasons; summer arrivals, like that of Cristiano Ronaldo, denoting enticing ambitions. On the other hand for financial reasons; because a staggering salary awaits him at Old Trafford. In January, if he still has not extended, Paul Pogba will have the opportunity to engage with the club of his choice for next summer. By then, the Red Devils hope his situation will be resolved.

Why Kylian Mbappé wanted to join Real Madrid this summer

It was an open secret. It is now public. This summer, Kylian Mbappé intended to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid. The French center forward himself confided in an interview with Rothen ignites , on RMC. Fayza Lamari, his mother, repeated it this Thursday in the columns of the Parisian . And she provided some small details. According to her, her son wanted both to realize his dream and to have more responsibilities: “Four years ago, Real were more attractive than PSG and we chose PSG. This summer, Kylian decided on Real because he wanted to fulfill his dream and be at the beginning of the story, she told the daily. Now if you add to Real Kylian, plus three or four players in the next four years, this team is not the same. Kylian wants to be at the center of a sports project. He needs constant challenges.“If he does not extend by the end of the season, the dream of the Paris striker could well come true.





Sampaoli, the fervor … Mattéo Guendouzi explains his choice to join Olympique de Marseille

Author of a remarkable start to the season with Olympique de Marseille, Mattéo Guendouzi gave an interview to Eleven World in which he notably addressed the reasons which pushed him to join La Canebière this summer. First of all, the midfielder, tracked by several formations, was not insensitive to the speech of Jorge Sampaoli: “Before signing, he presented the project to me. He explained to me what he wanted to do with me. That’s what I liked about his speech. He said to me: ‘Matteo, you are a very good player, but with me, you will improve and learn new things’. This is what I have been doing since I arrived», He confided. But if he decided to put his suitcases down in Marseille, it is also because Marseille’s fervor attracted him: “Already, OM is the biggest French club, the club has won a Champions League, there is a great story. There is the biggest fervor of the country, even of the continent, said the French international. All these things confirmed my choice. I like to play in a packed stadium when I’m at home, I like to feel the fans’ true love for the club. This is what I found here. I have never had so much fun since the start of my career.“Mattéo Guendouzi, who still officially belongs to Arsenal, has signed up with OM in the form of a loan, with an option to purchase subject to conditions.

This summer, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, it was certain that Tammy Abraham, whose playing time was already limited, would change tune. Several Premier League formations had positioned themselves on the British center forward; José Mourinho, new coach of AS Roma, too. It was during a conversation with the striker trained in the Blues academy that the Portuguese managed to bring him to the Italian capital. “José had a goal. I could see where he wanted Roma to go and I wanted to be a part of the process. He’s a good man and he’s helped me a lot so far“, Said Tammy Abraham during an interview with the Times . His transfer, the English international does not regret it. “I have learned so much tactically, as much as in my entire life», He indicated. The 24-year-old London native has scored two goals and provided two Serie A assists since the start of the season.

Luka Elsner new coach of Standard de Liège

In great difficulty since the start of the season -12th in the Jupiler Pro League – Standard de Liège has found its new coach after the ousting of Mbaye Leye: it will be Luka Elsner, the Belgian team said on Thursday morning. The former technician from Amiens will be assisted by William Still.