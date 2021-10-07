Pensions: supplementary private pensions will increase less than expected in November

The Agirc-Arrco pension scheme has announced that supplementary pensions will be revalued below the level of inflation on 1 November.

The supplementary pensions of the 13 million former employees of the private sector will be revalued by 1% as of November 1, or 0.5 point less than inflation, the Agirc-Arrco pension scheme announced on Thursday.

Take the example of a retiree who receives 1,224 euros per month, including 361 euros of additional. He will benefit from a bonus of 3.60 euros per month, against 5.40 euros if the increase in his pension had been indexed to inflation. Due to a loss of earnings of 1.80 euros per month, the annual loss therefore stands at 21.60 euros. The consequences of this measure are obviously proportional to the levels of pensions and supplementary benefits.





Unions and employers, who manage the pension fund for private sector employees, have “decided to apply a 0.5 point difference” compared to the latest inflation forecast (excluding tobacco) from INSEE, indicated the ‘Agirc-Arrco in a communicated. The social partners have therefore chosen to use all the latitude they gave themselves in the last agreement concluded in July between the three employers’ federations (Medef, CPME, U2P) and two employee organizations (CFDT, CFTC ).

An automatic catch-up planned in the event of an upgrade in 2022

This amendment gave the board of directors of the scheme “greater leeway than that initially planned”, set at 0.2 points since 2019. The assumed objective is to restore the “path of equilibrium” which has been undermined. by the Covid-19, which caused a deficit of more than 4 billion euros in 2020.

A loss which prevents Agirc-Arrco from respecting its “golden rule”: always keep in cash 6 months in advance with a horizon of 15 years. If, however, inflation ultimately turns out to be above 1.5% in 2021, “an automatic catch-up” is expected during the next revaluation, in November 2022.