“People who spit up their vomit had better make sense of their lives”

On Instagram, Franck, one of the farmers participating in the sixteenth season of Love is in the meadow, ranted, tired of criticism targeting him and his suitors.
Franck, the sympathetic Charentais sylviculteur of season 16 of Love is in the meadow, did not get us used to sticking out our claws … and yet, that’s what he did this Wednesday on his Instagram account. The one who invited the exuberant home Anne-Lise and the most discreet Cecile seems to be annoyed by the criticisms that are made of him on social networks. In a long message, the 46-year-old farmer lets out his anger and tries to respond to those who reproach him for his indecision vis-à-vis his two suitors. “During a shoot, there is a choice in the images, the activities, the places. Certain moments do not pass on the show. They are not necessarily non-determining in the choice that I will make concerning my suitors. . You have to put yourself in the context. I am a man who has never had a woman in his house. begins Franck, this situation was very difficult for me. Torn by opposing feelings, I didn’t know what decision to make. Are the people who judge and comment irreproachable? Have they never made any mistakes? We all do. I was not myself during this shoot for reasons that you will learn during the broadcast of the show, but not immediately. “
“Everyone has the right to respect”
Then the forester warns those who, on social networks, allow themselves to judge them, his suitors and him, too quickly. “So hasty reflections are badly lived. Thank you in advance for thinking before making a post because it can hurt. The criticisms on me, Cécile or Anne-Lise do not please me. We share our adventure with you, but I don’t want to see any meanness towards anyone. Everyone has the right to the respect that is due to him, writes Franck. People who indulge in spitting up their vomit would do better to make sense of their lives rather than feast on wickedness like vultures on a carcass. I was very clumsy, indecisive, changing my mind, so what? We all do it. The main thing will be the outcome (maybe?) Of this adventure. So, good evenings in front of the ADP. We are going to share good times and bad times together. But with kindness, please. ” he punctuates.
Cécile also deplores the insulting messages
The day before, still on Instagram, it was Cécile who had wished to warn her followers about the messages – sometimes offensive – that she receives: “I opened this page to explain to you what I lived, how I lived it and to answer the many questions.
Each of us lived it with his sensitivity and his reality. And, you see images (edited) with your evening sensitivity. That you make comments I find that very interesting and I thank you for it. On the other hand, I hope that you are not insulting in your words, life is too short for nastiness!The main parties concerned are therefore warned!