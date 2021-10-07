Perseverance confirms the relevance of the search for life

The study published in the journal Science – the first since the landing of Perseverance – provides a host of unpublished details on the history of the ancient lake site, comparable in size to Lake Geneva.

The Perseverance rover, which arrived on Mars in February, delivered the first scientific results on Thursday confirming the interest in looking for traces of ancient life on its landing site, a crater that hosted a lake 3 billion years ago. Perched on the mast of the NASA robot, the Franco-American instrument Supercam was able to observe from the ground of the red planet the environment of the Jezero crater, a site chosen on the basis of satellite images. Its first high-resolution images confirm the clues from the observation in orbit: the crater, with a surface area of ​​about 35 km in diameter, well sheltered a closed lake, formerly fed by a river via a delta, there is between 3.6 and 3 billion years ago.

The study published in the journal Science – the first since the landing of Perseverance – provides a host of unpublished details on the history of the ancient lake site, comparable in size to Lake Geneva. Supercam – an ultra-sophisticated camera built in France – made it possible to identify strata of sediments which are “very good candidates to find traces of past life», Explained the CNRS during the presentation to the press of the results of the study, conducted by one of its researchers, Nicolas Mangold.

These strata, formed at the base of a hill about forty meters high called Kodiak, are “fine clay or sandy deposits, which are easier to preserve from organic matter», Says this planetary geologist at the Planetology and Geodynamics Laboratory. But be careful not to get carried away too quickly, he warned, because this organic matter could just as well come from “inert carbonaceous material”, Like that deposited by comets.





“Organic material“

The organic matter produced by living organisms is made up of complex molecular mixtures of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and more rarely oxygen, detailed Sylvestre Maurice, of the University’s Institute for Research in Astrophysics and Planetology. Paul Sabatier in Toulouse. “It is this type of material that is found in the depths of the earth’s soil and in delta sediment deposits. Hence the confirmation of the interest of the Jezero crater for exobiology”, The science that studies life in the Universe.

“Any exobiologist would obviously dream of finding organic matter produced by living things on Mars!», Commented Christian Mustin, subject matter expert at the National Center for Space Studies (CNES). Positive point for this quest: the sediments tell us that Jezero was a closed lake, where water entered without leaving, and whose level fluctuated. “Places were alternately in the open air and under water, therefore privileged for life forms», According to Nicolas Mangold. Negative point: this closed system is “less dynamic and its hydrological activity is shorter than that of a lake that would have lasted with a river coming out on the other side», Adds the geologist.

A new robot on mars

Perseverance has also detected the unexpected presence of large pebbles and boulders, witnesses of strong river currents such as flash floods. The end of the crater’s lacustrine period would therefore have been the scene of major climate change, the study suggests. “What climate could have generated this transition? Aridification, glaciation? This is what we are looking for», Explains the geologist.

All these observations, which the rover managed to make while standing more than 2 km away from the geological formations studied, will now make it possible to orient its explorations to take samples. The ultimate judge will be the analysis of these samples on Earth, when they are brought back there by 2030. Two other robots, Curiosity and Insight, are currently surveying the Martian surface. In September 2022, the Russian-European mission ExoMars is to send a robot that will be able to drill the soil of the Red Planet to more than a meter deep – a first.