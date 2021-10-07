Pierre Vincent on the choice of Jean-Aimé Toupane as coach of the Bleues: “It’s very risky”

“What is your feeling after the appointment of the new coach of the Bleues, Jean-Aimé Toupane?
I am in great difficulty to answer this question. I am surprised, everyone is surprised. I received a lot of messages and comments. We can be pleasantly or unpleasantly surprised, but all the feedback I have is rather unpleasantly surprised. Considering the choices they had (at the Federation), they contacted foreign coaches too, and the decision they made in the end – and I’m not passing judgment on the man (Jean-Aimé Toupane) – it’s amazing.
Have you been contacted, as a potential candidate?
No, I have not been contacted. They have no intention of working with me at all. I can understand that people do not want to work with me, I just wonder about the reasons, which I do not know. And there were other legitimate people for this post.
We feel that the fact that Toupane is a foreign coach in the female world worries you …
I am really disappointed for French women’s basketball, for all these coaches, in the staff, who have invested themselves for ten years with the selection and who had the arguments to claim the position. I know what it is to commit to a national team, whatever it takes. They must be annoyed, and all the coaches of women’s basketball too. They really have to explain their choice to the Federation, with good arguments.
“You don’t know the opponents, the women’s game, your own players and you have to win matches … It’s really very surprising”
Are you worried about the upcoming game of this France team?
In terms of content, we already have the best team in the world after the United States. I don’t know what can be revolutionized. Olivier (Lafargue) and Rachid (Méziane, two of the deputies of the ex-coach Valérie Garnier) are best placed on this subject. They know the environment, the teams, the level, the players. It takes common sense. Do you have a successful team, with whom do you want to win? So you take someone who knows music. Philippe Mestdagh (coach of the Belgian selection), when he mentioned his desire to stop the national team, told me that for things to continue to progress, we had to put a coach with background, who has already won, who knows where he is going, who knows this competitive environment. Everyone expected that for the Blues, and … it’s very surprising, but not that much.
Are you talking about the fact that Jean-Aimé Toupane comes directly from the federal fold?
We will say that … We know him as a federal youth coach. But there, in this new context for him, we do not know what he is capable of doing, it is very risky. You don’t know the opponents, the women’s game, your own players and you have to win matches … It’s really very surprising. “