Pierre Vincent on the choice of Jean-Aimé Toupane as coach of the Bleues: “It’s very risky”

Are you worried about the upcoming game of this France team?

In terms of content, we already have the best team in the world after the United States. I don’t know what can be revolutionized. Olivier (Lafargue) and Rachid (Méziane, two of the deputies of the ex-coach Valérie Garnier) are best placed on this subject. They know the environment, the teams, the level, the players. It takes common sense. Do you have a successful team, with whom do you want to win? So you take someone who knows music. Philippe Mestdagh (coach of the Belgian selection), when he mentioned his desire to stop the national team, told me that for things to continue to progress, we had to put a coach with background, who has already won, who knows where he is going, who knows this competitive environment. Everyone expected that for the Blues, and … it’s very surprising, but not that much.