    Players denounce sexual abuse in selection

    Kenneth Zseremeta, former Venezuela coach, is accused of sexual abuse by Venezuelan internationals.

    Venezuelan football faces an unprecedented scandal. Several players in the women’s team, including star Deyna Castellanos, denounced on Tuesday the sexual abuse of their former coach, Panamanian Kenneth Zseremeta. “One of our teammates confessed to us that she had been sexually abused since the age of 14 by the coach”, wrote the players in a text published on social networks.

    “We have decided to break the silence to prevent the situations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse and harassment committed by football coach Kenneth Zseremetra from causing further victims,” indicated the 24 players signing the text. After the revelations, various teammates evoked experiences of harassment, abnormal questions and invitations, blackmail to remain in the selection, requests for gifts out of context, massages and others… ”


    They appeal to Fifa

    Kenneth Zseremeta, a “monster” according to Kenneth Zseremeta, former coach of Venezuela, is accused of sexual abuse by Venezuelan internationals. his accusers, officiated at the head of various Venezuelan youth selections between 2008 and 2017, with the key to two continental coronations for the under-17s as well as two places as semi-finalists at the world championships in the age category in 2013 and 2016.

    “We ask all relevant people -Fifa, confederations, federations and leagues- to no longer allow this + coach + to continue his life in women’s football”, added the players, who also assured that these actions had been ” supported by members of the management “.


