PlayStation Plus: “free” PS5 and PS4 games for October 2021 are available

As tradition dictates, each beginning of the month marks the arrival of a selection of video games “given” to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. October is no exception to this rule and after a few days of waiting, the softwares are finally available.

After some clues about the big game of the month, these were finally confirmed during Sony’s announcement with great fanfare, several days ago: three titles are “given” to all PlayStation Plus subscribers for October 2021… on condition that they keep their subscription which is chargeable.

As a reminder, Sony’s service provides access to online gaming, quite simply, as well as a selection of PS4 games if you are lucky enough to have a PS5 in your living room. Note also the possibility of storing your backups online thanks to a dedicated storage space: in short, it may be worth it if you are a regular PlayStation gamer.

If you are not a PS Plus subscriber, it is possible to opt for one of the formulas offered by the Japanese firm at this address , from € 8.99.

The games “offered” from PlayStation Plus in October 2021 on PS4 and PS5

Here is a brief recap of the October batch:





Hell Let Loose: THE big game of the month, to be picked up on PS5. This is a very realistic online FPS set in an authentic and demanding WWII.

a sure bet of the fighting game, here offered on PS4. Coming from a franchise that we no longer present, this is a very good title of its kind with delightful Fatalities and powerful gameplay.

golf simulation, this PS4 game is one of the references in its style. The experience notably offers official competitions and a bunch of franchises and players that should satisfy fans of the discipline.

As a reminder, these three apps are therefore already available for download from the PlayStation Store. You have until the beginning of November to add them to your library. Good game everyone !