Pochettino “a little worried” by the form of Neymar, according to former Parisian Alex Dias

PSG player in the early 2000s, Brazilian Alex Dias recently spoke with Mauricio Pochettino about Neymar. According to him, the Argentine technician was worried about the player’s current state of form.

A small goal and two assists in seven appearances, losses galore, and a physical fluctuating to say the least. Since the start of the season, Neymar’s performance with PSG has been relatively disappointing, and he himself has had fun with his very bad match against Rennes last weekend. But in Brazil, where the “Ney” returned to play with his national team, his compatriots continue to trust him.

This is particularly the case of Alex Dias, former striker of Saint-Etienne, and of Paris in 2001-2002. “He deserves criticism but he will respond on the ground,” he explained this Thursday in the columns of L’Equipe. By advising Neymar all the same to calm down on the night outings. “It’s hard to resist! He’s young, there was fashion week… He has the right to go out but he must not abuse it, he continues. I too found him a little clumsy but that going to come.”





“He seemed a little worried”

Alex Dias is not the only one to find the average “Ney”. As he relates, the Brazilian recently ran into Mauricio Pochettino during a visit to the Parc des Princes. And he had to reassure his former teammate about the Parisian number 10. “He seemed a little worried but I told him to give time to time, he says. Things are going to fall into place.”

Soon? That’s the question. In an interview with Movistar + on Tuesday, Pochettino showed some signs of impatience, putting a little pressure on some of his stars, namely Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and therefore Neymar. “These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality. We all have in mind that they were the best, but they must be at their level, observed the coach of PSG. If they recover this etiquette, of course, we can accomplish anything. But the fight begins to find the best version of each. The orchestra has to play fair. “