police make important discovery about boyfriend Brian Laundrie

Will the police ever find Brian Laundrie? In the Gabrielle Petito case, he is the number one suspect. It must be said that he would be the last to have seen her alive. Last April, the two lovers embarked on a van road trip across the United States. But it was alone, in the vehicle, that the young man had returned to Florida on September 1. Terror in silence, he had refused to give any explanation about the absence of the influencer, before disappearing in his turn.

Meanwhile, the body of the 22-year-old was found not far from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. It was thanks to a YouTuber, who had spotted the parked van in one of her videos, that the police knew where to look. From now on, she tirelessly seeks Brian Laundrie, in order to have an explanation on the last days of the deceased. But while the latter is still missing, the authorities have just made a major discovery about him.





The police are said to have made great strides in the investigation. She allegedly discovered that Brian Laundrie illegally used an unidentified person’s Capital One credit card to bill or withdraw more than $ 1,000 between August 30 and September 1, during which time the young woman was still missing. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the lawyer for the Petito family assures that it would indeed be the influencer ‘s credit card.

