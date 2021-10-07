Prime Audiences: The new France 2 series “I lied” leader in front of “Good Doctor” on TF1 – France 3 and M6 weak under 2 million – The film of Arte and football on TFX above one million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. “I lied” was programmed on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Le monde de Jamy”. To celebrate the 70 years of Jean-Jacques Goldman and his 40 years of career, the biggest French stars gathered for an anniversary bonus on M6.



I lied (x2)

18.1% market share 3,478,000 viewers

Good Doctor (x2)

15.2% market share 3,043,000 viewers

Jamy’s world

9% market share 1,794,000 viewers

Jean-Jacques Goldman: the big anniversary evening

8.8% market share 1,619,000 viewers

I feel good

6.3% market share 1,319,000 viewers

Football – Nations League – Italy v Spain

6% market share 1,264,000 viewers

The transporter 3

5.8% market share 971,000 viewers

New York, criminal section

2.8% market share

634,000 viewers

Criminal investigations

2.7% market share 517,000 viewers

The A40, the Titans’ highway

1.7% market share 372,000 viewers

The transporter, the series

1.6% market share 341,000 viewers

Diabolical

1.6% market share 332,000 viewers

Kung fu yoga

1.6% market share 324,000 viewers

Large documents

1.5% market share 321,000 viewers

Back against the wall

1.5% market share 308,000 viewers

The great bookstore

1.3% market share 287,000 viewers

In the heart of the French – Christian Clavier

1.4% market share 270,000 viewers

Dragon Heart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse

0.6% market share 113,000 viewers Top market shares