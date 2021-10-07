Prime Audiences: The new France 2 series “I lied” leader in front of “Good Doctor” on TF1 – France 3 and M6 weak under 2 million – The film of Arte and football on TFX above one million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. “I lied” was programmed on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Le monde de Jamy”. To celebrate the 70 years of Jean-Jacques Goldman and his 40 years of career, the biggest French stars gathered for an anniversary bonus on M6.
I lied (x2)
18.1% market share
3,478,000 viewers
Good Doctor (x2)
15.2% market share
3,043,000 viewers
Jamy’s world
9% market share
1,794,000 viewers
Jean-Jacques Goldman: the big anniversary evening
8.8% market share
1,619,000 viewers
I feel good
6.3% market share
1,319,000 viewers
Football – Nations League – Italy v Spain
6% market share
1,264,000 viewers
The transporter 3
5.8% market share
971,000 viewers
New York, criminal section
2.8% market share
634,000 viewers
Criminal investigations
2.7% market share
517,000 viewers
The A40, the Titans’ highway
1.7% market share
372,000 viewers
The transporter, the series
1.6% market share
341,000 viewers
Diabolical
1.6% market share
332,000 viewers
Kung fu yoga
1.6% market share
324,000 viewers
Large documents
1.5% market share
321,000 viewers
Back against the wall
1.5% market share
308,000 viewers
The great bookstore
1.3% market share
287,000 viewers
In the heart of the French – Christian Clavier
1.4% market share
270,000 viewers
Dragon Heart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse
0.6% market share
113,000 viewers
