    Prime Audiences: The new France 2 series “I lied” leader in front of “Good Doctor” on TF1 – France 3 and M6 weak under 2 million – The film of Arte and football on TFX above one million

    Entertainment


    Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. “I lied” was programmed on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Le monde de Jamy”. To celebrate the 70 years of Jean-Jacques Goldman and his 40 years of career, the biggest French stars gathered for an anniversary bonus on M6.


    I lied (x2)
    18.1% market share

    3,478,000 viewers


    Good Doctor (x2)
    15.2% market share

    3,043,000 viewers


    Jamy’s world
    9% market share

    1,794,000 viewers


    Jean-Jacques Goldman: the big anniversary evening
    8.8% market share

    1,619,000 viewers


    I feel good
    6.3% market share

    1,319,000 viewers


    Football – Nations League – Italy v Spain
    6% market share

    1,264,000 viewers


    The transporter 3
    5.8% market share

    971,000 viewers


    New York, criminal section
    2.8% market share


    634,000 viewers


    Criminal investigations
    2.7% market share

    517,000 viewers


    The A40, the Titans’ highway
    1.7% market share

    372,000 viewers


    The transporter, the series
    1.6% market share

    341,000 viewers


    Diabolical
    1.6% market share

    332,000 viewers


    Kung fu yoga
    1.6% market share

    324,000 viewers


    Large documents
    1.5% market share

    321,000 viewers


    Back against the wall
    1.5% market share

    308,000 viewers


    The great bookstore
    1.3% market share

    287,000 viewers


    In the heart of the French – Christian Clavier
    1.4% market share

    270,000 viewers


    Dragon Heart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse
    0.6% market share

    113,000 viewers

