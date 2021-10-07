Primoz Roglic wins Milan-Turin ahead of Adam Yates

In the last four kilometers, as Julian Alaphilippe slackened his pace after playing the role of luxury teammate in an attempt to muzzle the pursuers behind Vansevenant, it was Adam Yates, Primoz Roglic, Joao Almeida, Michael Woods, Alejandro Valverde, Tadej Pogacar who isolated themselves. And the first two were the strongest. Long in the wheel of the Briton, the Slovenian took the advantage in the last 600 meters to win detached. Joao Almeida completes the podium, ahead of Tadej Pogacar, Michael Woods and David Gaudu, first Frenchman.