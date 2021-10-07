Primoz Roglic wins Milan-Turin ahead of Adam Yates

Three days before the Tour of Lombardy, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) won Milan-Turin on Wednesday, ahead of Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers). An epilogue which, 50 km from the finish, was not going to happen: Primoz Roglic was at the front, but in a group of 23 which included six of the seven Deceuninck-Quick Steps including the world champion Julian Alaphilippe . The Briton was trapped in the peloton, sailing about forty seconds.
Plenty of possibilities then presented themselves for the Belgian team against opponents in dispersed order, when it came time to tackle the first of the two climbs of the Superga hill, at the top of which the finish would be judged. On these steep slopes, the group of scouts broke out while a few serious clients, notably Adam Yates and the Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), managed to find the lead.
Deceuninck-Quick Step misses the mark
Deceuninck-Quick Step still had a few playing cards to play, and it was young Mauri Vansevenant who hoped to reap the benefits by attacking 18 km from the finish. The Belgian, with a clashed style, spared himself about twenty seconds in advance, which did not resist the acceleration of Adam Yates, main artificer of what remained of suitors.
In the last four kilometers, as Julian Alaphilippe slackened his pace after playing the role of luxury teammate in an attempt to muzzle the pursuers behind Vansevenant, it was Adam Yates, Primoz Roglic, Joao Almeida, Michael Woods, Alejandro Valverde, Tadej Pogacar who isolated themselves. And the first two were the strongest. Long in the wheel of the Briton, the Slovenian took the advantage in the last 600 meters to win detached. Joao Almeida completes the podium, ahead of Tadej Pogacar, Michael Woods and David Gaudu, first Frenchman.