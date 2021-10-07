Princess Haya spied on by her ex-husband thanks to Pegasus

British justice has confirmed that Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum made spy on his ex-wife Princess Haya, but also the British lawyers who defended her during their divorce.

The acrimonious divorce never ends. British justice has confirmed that the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum, had his ex-wife spied on during their divorce proceedings, confirming the information revealed this summer by the “Guardian” on the extent of the illegal wiretapping carried out via Pegasus software. Princess Haya was not the only target of this espionage, since her lawyers including the powerful Fiona Shackleton, elected to the House of Lords who notably defended Prince Charles and Paul McCartney in their respective divorces, were also placed on listens, as does his assistant and two members of his security team. It was through Fiona Shackleton that Princess Haya’s entourage discovered the situation: the lawyer was contacted discreetly in August 2020 by Cherie Blair, also a lawyer and wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair , who secretly advised the NSO company.

“The evidence shows a total breach of trust, and indeed an abuse of power, clearly. I would like to stress that I consider these findings to be taken seriously for the well-being of children. They can have a significant impact on the ability of the mother and the court to trust him, in the slightest arrangement for him to come into contact with the children in the future, ”wrote Judge Andrew McFarlane, implicating the responsibility of the Sheikh in this espionage, which could only take place “with his direct or implied authorization”. The eavesdropping took place in July and August 2020, a crucial period in the case, a year after the princess fled the United Arab Emirates to take refuge in England, where she was placed under the protection of Queen Elizabeth II, then that the British justice was considering the question of the custody and the well-being of the two children of the couple.

Multiple revelations about the daughters of the Sheikh

Princess Haya had already denounced the increased surveillance by men of the Sheikh to which she was subject during the divorce proceedings: “I have the impression that I am being followed, that there is literally nowhere can be protected from him or those who act for him. It’s very oppressive … I have the impression of not being able to breathe, of suffocation. I don’t want children to grow up with the fear that punctuates my existence every moment. They don’t deserve this. ” She was concerned about the purchase of a home in Surrey, near where she lives with her children, by her ex-husband. “If anyone chooses to use it, this house has a perfect location for direct or electronic surveillance,” she warned.





Since Princess Haya’s flight, revelations have multiplied about Princesses Shamsa and Latifa, two of the Sheikh’s daughters. In 2018, Princess Latifa tried to flee the United Arab Emirates, an escape she had been planning “for a very, very long time,” as Tiina Jauhiainen, her best friend with whom she had left the country, explained. The now 35-year-old princess was very shocked by the way her sister Shamsa was kidnapped in 2000 in England, then forcibly returned and imprisoned in the Emirates for eight years: “Latifa left in 2002, trying to get help for her sister, but was caught up and jailed for three years and four months. She told me about the torture she suffered regularly, her inhuman conditions of detention, she was only 16 years old. She also told me that she was no longer allowed to leave the country, nor to study, she was subject to a curfew … […] When Shamsa was released from prison, Latifa planned to flee and take her sister away. But Shamsa was not doing well: after eight years of drug treatment and confinement, she could not open her eyes, she was no longer the same person. Latifa therefore abandoned the idea. ”

Tiina Jauhiainen then warned about the lack of information about her friend, who has since been seen in several foreign countries. No element of answer was provided on these trips, but a source close to the princess had explained to us that she was now seeking to “lead a normal life”, without returning to the questions concerning her living conditions after being brought back. by force in the United Arab Emirates. David Haigh, co-founder of the militant group Free Latifa, had at the same time congratulated himself on “seeing that Latifa seems to have a passport, to travel and to enjoy a relative degree of freedom, very positive progress”: “I can also confirm that several team members have been contacted directly by Latifa. […] Our main goal is to ensure the present and future security and well-being of Latifa, from which we have been trying to obtain guarantees since May, ”he added.