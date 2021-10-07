Professor Gilles Pialoux “regrets the removal of the mask in schools”

While the lifting of the obligatory mask in class will be extended to 21 new departments next week, the head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital in Paris believes that “prudence would have liked us to shift”.

From Monday, October 11, wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory for primary school students in 21 new departments where the incidence rate is less than 50 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000, thus bringing the total number of departments in which the measure will be lifted as of next week. Good news for students from CP to CM2, but not that much for Professor Gilles Pialoux, who says he is “surprised” at such a decision.





If he notes “the current improvement, the lull, there is an uncertainty of what will be behind”, warned Thursday, October 7 on BFMTV the head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital in Paris. “We do not know what will happen in 15 days or three weeks, prudence would have liked us to shift”, he said, recalling that this is what the Scientific Council recommended.

“As a doctor, I am surprised that decisions are made in schools without knowing how the virus is circulating.”, he lamented.

“There is not a scientific study worthy of the name which shows the deleterious effect of the mask in children. So I mean psychologists, parents, associations of parents of pupils, but we are not in science, we are in the feeling, “he said. Overall, he “regrets the removal of the mask in schools”.

Gilles Pialoux is in favor of the generalization at the national level of the measures proposed by the Scientific Council, which had proposed in mid-September to systematically and weekly test primary school students and to isolate only positive cases. A device currently tested in ten departments. “Why go through experimentation?” He asks, criticizing a “half-measure”. For him it is therefore not a scientific decision, “it is a political decision”.