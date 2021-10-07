PS5: a new update deployed, weight and info

The last update to the PS5 was clearly a major one, bringing in a whole bunch of features. Today’s is not really the same level… but it is life.

Sony has spoiled its community by delivering, on September 15, a new version of the firmware of the PlayStation 5: this patch actually brought its share of new features, such as the possibility of implementing storage expansion with a compatible SSD, a more stable framerate or reworked ergonomics of certain menus.

While waiting for the next big digital, Sony is releasing other minor updates like today’s one, in the sweet name of 21.02-04.02.00.02-00.00. Nothing very crisp, however, since in the list of changes, we can see the following traditional mention:

This system software update improves system performance.



If, however, you did not have a decent internet connection, note that the update weighs 913 MB. That’s all for today.