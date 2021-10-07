More

    PS5: a new update deployed, weight and info

    Technology


    Hardware news PS5: a new update deployed, weight and info

    The last update to the PS5 was clearly a major one, bringing in a whole bunch of features. Today’s is not really the same level… but it is life.

    Sony has spoiled its community by delivering, on September 15, a new version of the firmware of the PlayStation 5: this patch actually brought its share of new features, such as the possibility of implementing storage expansion with a compatible SSD, a more stable framerate or reworked ergonomics of certain menus.

    While waiting for the next big digital, Sony is releasing other minor updates like today’s one, in the sweet name of 21.02-04.02.00.02-00.00. Nothing very crisp, however, since in the list of changes, we can see the following traditional mention:

    This system software update improves system performance.


    If, however, you did not have a decent internet connection, note that the update weighs 913 MB. That’s all for today.

    Learn more about SSDs for PS5

    Profile of Max_Cagnard, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleHero with the Blues in 2018, placarded at Barça in 2021 … What happens to Samuel Umtiti?
    Next articleThe ultra-violent “Squid Game” series invites itself into a playground

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC