PS5: some tests grouped into one article to guide you in your choices

It’s been several months since the PlayStation 5 invaded stores around the world. Obviously, several titles, exclusive to the beautiful, are also exhibited on the shelves. Just bought the console and you don’t know what to buy? Well, we’ve rounded up a few productions that we’ve tested.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is a good port, with some nice visual additions and quick load times. Regarding the new content, there is food and drink, it’s a bit up to us to sort it all out. This new edition is, in our opinion, intended mainly for players who have never touched this dantesque work which marks the spirits.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Finally, it’s not just a patch to simply stretch an image in order to have a rendering adapted to our screens of the moment, no, Square Enix has reworked several visual elements to amuse and delight our little pupils. Plus, the 60 fps literally changes this odyssey to the point that we feel like we’re playing another game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The developers have harnessed the PS5 to perfection to provide gamers with dynamic, electric and wacky production at the same time. Let’s not be afraid of words, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the most beautiful platform game ever created to date. And if you don’t like the franchise, give it a try, you won’t regret it. Definitely not to be missed, without a shadow of a doubt.

Demon’s Souls

The firm pays tribute to the baby of From Software by respecting and modernizing the basic work. We just would have liked to get our hands on a little more new content … Either way, Demon’s Souls is a centerpiece that accompanies the launch of the PS5. Here we have a small video game masterpiece that makes us cringe with pleasure. In conclusion, it has never been so satisfying to be frustrated … Not to be missed!

Nioh Collection

Let’s not beat around the bush, Nioh Collection is a jewel that allows newcomers to discover these captivating universes, with an optimal rendering! The others can continue their little odyssey in pleasant conditions. And if your screen allows you to display a framerate of 120 fps, do not deprive yourself of it! This option is another totally crazy world that makes you addicted to fluidity. Once tasted and tested, it is hard to do without …

Deathloop

The visual part clearly lacks pep, especially for a “new generation” game, but the artistic direction manages to charm all the same. The more we advance in the title, the more interesting and burlesque Deathloop becomes. The experience is excellent and enjoyable. Once started, hard to stop. Death is indeed a new beginning …



Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is a nice surprise. No, it’s not just two or three added content, but a whole lot of things to captivate and especially to relax in front of our screen for hours and hours. It’s like we got our hands on a brand new game! The new island of Iki is incredible, beautiful, bewitching and dangerous, it is undoubtedly one of our favorites in this video game trip. Mind-blowing!

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nevertheless, this PS5 showcase knew how to entertain us as it should, this offbeat spin-off manages to satisfy Spider-Man fans despite the lack of bosses from the comics. After having completed this epic, a strong desire to return there was indeed present. For once, we hope that a sequel, much more complete, will invite itself on the new machine from Sony.

Astro’s Playroom

The ASOBI Team! touch the soul of old-timers with Astro’s Playroom. This production is primarily aimed at people who grew up with the PlayStation universe. Each step we took, a little point in the heart invited itself to party … Nostalgia seized us! Too bad the title is so short, but the desire to discover every corner is indeed there. So what ? We go back again and again dragging our feet in the surroundings. Admittedly, we have here a game that was designed to highlight each function of the controller, but the company has taken care to do it correctly and with a lot of love. It’s as if the Japanese giant is speaking directly to us and thanking us for always answering the call. To put it simply, this is a very nice gift that we have there from the manufacturer. So we too have something to say to you Sony: thank you.

Returnal

The brain smokes, the meninges spin, the neurons search for a solution to different problems, in addition to the omnipresent action. But to keep it simple, let’s say Returnal is good and he’s having a good time.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a big cut and paste of the best elsewhere to bring the PS5 line-up a title geared towards children. Honestly, we wouldn’t have been against a slightly higher difficulty, or having the option to change it in the settings. The adventure is, of course, cute and colorful, but too easy. When done, it’s the kind of game that ends up in a corner and slowly collects dust.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

There are good ideas, but there are quite a few flaws. The firm should have taken a few more months to correct the annoying bugs and adjust the gameplay and the temperamental camera so as not to frustrate the player. Nevertheless, the artistic direction and the plot push us to continue our escapade in the company of Abe. Oddworld: Soulstorm makes us turn off our console, several times, but the urge to know the rest is stronger than anything. Let’s just hope that some patches will correct the few flaws that are making us cringe.

