PS5 UPDATE: firmware 02-21-04.02.00 available, what’s new?

Last month, the PS5 hosted its second major update, including expanding internal storage with an M.2 SSD, all of the changes for which you can find in our dedicated article. Well, surprise, the console has once again been entitled to a new version of its system software. So what does this 913.7 MB patch bring?

Well, a priori nothing very new, since the changelog of firmware 21.02-04.02.00 comes down to the usual phrase and well known to the players :

Main features of this system software update This system software update improves system performance.

Obviously, if you notice the slightest change or encounter a problem once the update has been carried out, do not hesitate to report it in the comments.

Restockings of the PlayStation 5 without a Blu-ray player take place sporadically on the Micromania, feel free to take a look if you are looking for the beast.



